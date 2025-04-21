13 Best High-Protein Snacks At Trader Joe's
Many of us struggle to meet our protein goals on a daily basis. You probably try to get enough protein when you sit down to a meal, but that may just not be enough, depending on what your specific protein goals are. That may mean that it's time to think about how to incorporate more protein into your daily snacks. At the same time, you don't want to have to force down a snack that doesn't taste that great just because you're trying to meet your protein goals. That's why I've created this list of some of the best high-protein snacks you'll find at Trader Joe's. Not only do these snacks pack a decent amount of protein per serving, but they also taste good, which is important if you actually want to stick to your diet goals.
I chose these snacks primarily based on overall flavor, with an attempt to choose options that packed at least 10 grams of protein per serving. Those that offer less protein offer other nutritional benefits that can help you feel fuller and more satiated throughout the day. And, most importantly, they're actually enjoyable, which will have you reaching for these snacks over that pack of M&M's you have stashed in the back of your pantry. Grab these snacks the next time you visit Trader Joe's, and you may just find that your protein goals are easier to hit than ever.
Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie
There are times when you just need to get your protein in as efficiently as possible, and that's when a protein shake or smoothie can be a great option. Unfortunately, though, it can take some time and prep work to make one from scratch. If you don't want to get out and dirty your blender just to make a protein shake, I've got a solution from you: Trader Joe's protein smoothies. You'll find different flavors available at the popular chain grocery store, but the Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie may just be one of the best options.
This smoothie tastes like chocolate, of course, but what surprised me most about it was the fact that the almond flavor is also quite pronounced. The result is a light, milky chocolate-covered almond-like flavor that's undeniably delicious. In just one bottle of this protein smoothie, you'll find 23 whole grams of protein. With that much protein in a single serving, it'll have you feeling full for hours on end. And since it doesn't contain any animal products, it's ideal for vegans and those who may be sensitive to dairy.
Cheddar Cheese and Uncured Bacon Egg Bites
You can always snag yourself some Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese and Uncured Bacon Egg Bites for a quick, on-the-go breakfast, but that doesn't mean they have to be limited to meals alone. I love opening up a pack of these egg bites for a snack, considering that they help fill me up and feel my best while offering a delicious snacking experience. Just two egg bites (or one package) have 16 grams of protein, which feels like a solid amount, especially for a snack and not a meal.
Part of the appeal here is that these egg bites are super easy to serve. They're fully cooked, but they taste their best when you heat them up. Luckily, that just requires a microwave and 60 seconds, at which point they'll be steaming hot and ready to eat. I like adding some hot sauce and chopped chives to mine, but you can eat them all on their own for a flavorful treat. They're salty and savory, with a slight smokiness from the bacon. The cheddar cheese flavor isn't too pronounced, but you still get a slightly cheesy flavor profile that really brings the snack together. Throw them in an insulated lunch box in the morning, and you have a high-protein snack that you can nosh on whenever you get hungry throughout the day.
Mediterranean-Style Hummus Snack Pack
Sure, you can always pack your own hummus and pita chips, but it's so much more convenient to grab one of Trader Joe's Mediterranean-Style Hummus Snack Packs. They offer the perfect ratio of pita chips to hummus, meaning you can get big scoops of hummus with every chip. The pita chips have a relatively mild flavor profile, with a subtle saltiness that makes them interesting without allowing them to steal the show. The best part about this snack pack, though, is the hummus. It has a garlicky flavor that's bold enough that you can smell it as soon as you peel the plastic packaging off the pack, so you know you're about to get a snack full of flavor.
With each of these snack packs, you'll find 9 grams of protein. Although you might find some snacks at Trader Joe's that are slightly higher in protein than this one, the flavor and portability of this one makes it an absolute go-to when we're craving a relatively protein-heavy snack on the go.
Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars
Sometimes, you need a high-protein snack that's quick, easy, and ready to take on the go. That's where protein bars can come in handy. They offer a high dose of protein in a single bar, and they're often quite filling. But there are so many protein bars out there that just don't taste that good. That's why I'm such a big fan of Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars. As opposed to those protein bars that taste artificial and chalky, this one tastes like a standard granola bar, with a crispy, nutty body and a chocolate drip and drizzle that keeps things nice and sweet. The peanut butter flavor is pronounced but not overpowering, so you can enjoy the subtleties of the chocolate present in every bite.
You'll get 10 grams of protein in each bar when you choose this snack from Trader Joe's. Admittedly, it's not as much protein as some protein bars out there offer, but because these taste so good, I personally think they're more appealing than much of the competition. Enjoy one of these bars with a mid-afternoon shot of espresso, and you'll have enough energy to easily take on the rest of your daily tasks.
Peanut Butter Protein Granola
There are times when you're just craving something crunchy to snack on. Unfortunately, a lot of your favorite crunchy snacks — think chips, for example — don't offer that much protein. If you're a snacker who prefers to hear that crunch every time you take a bite, you might want to check out Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Protein Granola. In a single serving, you'll get 11 grams of protein, which helps satisfy your crunchy craving and meet your protein goals at the same time.
These granola pieces are big and chunky, which means you're not digging around in a bag for those tiny clusters of granola you get from some brands. This stuff is tasty enough that you can enjoy it all on its own, straight out of the bag, but it's even better when you combine it with other high-protein snacks, like Greek yogurt. No matter how you eat it, though, you'll get that peanut butter taste you love, along with enough protein to justify your mid-day snacking proclivities. Sure, granola is great first thing in the morning, but it may be even better when it's enjoyed as a snack.
Banana and Almond Butter Protein Smoothie
Sometimes, it's just easier to drink your protein, especially when you're not feeling super hungry or just don't have a great appetite. Or, perhaps, you just want a sweet, drinkable treat that will help fill you up and assist you in meeting your protein goals for the day. When that's the case, you can always make your own protein shake at home, but the convenience of Trader Joe's protein smoothies is unmatched. For those who love banana-flavored everything, the Banana and Almond Butter Protein Smoothie is a great choice.
Oftentimes, the flavor of banana can be overwhelming and can distract from the other flavors in a recipe. That's not what's happening here. Rather, that banana flavor is well-balanced with the subtle, nutty almond butter, coming together to create the banana-and-nut butter sandwich-flavored smoothie of your dreams. It's vegan and dairy-free, meaning it's accessible to people with varying dietary needs and restrictions, and it offers 14 grams of protein per serving.
Think! Delight Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Protein Bar
When you're not super hungry, but you're craving something sweet, chocolatey, and full of texture, you might want to grab yourself a Think! Delight Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Protein Bar from Trader Joe's. This protein bar isn't the largest, most bulky protein bar out there, but it is one of the most flavorful. The center of the protein bar actually does have a very pie-like texture and flavor, and it's studded with little crispy pieces that make every bite that much more interesting. The whole bar is coated in sweet chocolate, which essentially makes it feel like you're eating a piece of candy.
There are times when I want a smaller, more compact protein bar that helps me meet my protein goals, and this one from Think! Delight does just that. You'll find plenty of different protein bars at Trader Joe's, but this is definitely one of my favorites based on flavor, texture, and portability. Just make sure you don't keep it anywhere too warm — with all that chocolate, it's liable to melt quite easily.
Black Raspberry Greek Nonfat Yogurt
There are few better high-protein snacks than Greek yogurt, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that one of Trader Joe's individually packaged Greek yogurts is on this list. Although it may be more cost-effective to buy a bigger container of Greek yogurt and add in any flavorings you want yourself, I love the convenience of these small yogurt containers you can take on the go. Admittedly, Trader Joe's has a ton of delicious flavors to choose from, but my favorite has to be the Black Raspberry Greek Nonfat Yogurt.
Sometimes, nonfat Greek yogurt can be lacking in creaminess, but that's not what you'll find here. This yogurt is rich and smooth, and unlike some other yogurt brands, the black raspberry filling is actually mixed throughout the yogurt. That means you don't have to frantically stir it before you're actually ready to take a bite. It has a subtle sweetness to it that's balanced out by some tartness from the black raspberries, which makes it taste like a subtle, not-overly-sweet dessert. Give this flavor a try, or seek out one of Trader Joe's other Greek yogurt flavors for a similarly delicious experience.
Chile and Garlic Cashews
Trader Joe's Chili and Garlic Cashews are one of the most delicious nut options Trader Joe's has to offer. Sure, they're not the highest-protein snack on this list — you'll get just 5 grams in a serving. But because they're relatively high in fat (and packed with flavor), they're quite filling. Plus, if you really want to pack in the protein, you can eat two servings of these nuts at a time. Since one serving of cashews tends to be pretty small, it's easy to double the portion to ensure you're getting more protein in your snack.
The main appeal of these cashews is their intense flavor. Yes, they're super salty (in a good way), which is true of a lot of packaged cashews out there. But you'll also get strong notes of both garlic and chile (which is strong but not overpowering, so don't worry if you're somewhat sensitive to spice). You just can't find this bold flavor from every nut brand out there, which is why it's listed here as one of the tastiest higher-protein snacks you can get at Trader Joe's.
Grilled Sardines in Olive Oil
Calling all tinned fish lovers! You may not think of Trader Joe's as the number one place to snag tinned fish, but in reality, there are a lot of delicious options to choose from. And if you want a high-protein option that nearly always hits the spot, you should check out the brand's Grilled Sardines in Olive Oil. These sardines have a mild flavor that's not too fishy, which makes this product approachable even for the tinned fish beginners, but it's still salty and funky enough to keep the veterans interested.
These boneless sardines are packed in olive oil, which makes them taste richer than those packed in water, but they're also subtle enough that you can stir in any other flavors you're craving. (I think these taste especially good with some hot sauce.) Eat them on their own or with some crackers on the side, and you have a delicious, salty snack that's conveniently packaged in a small tin. And with 15 grams of protein per serving, you can feel good about the fact that this snack is helping you reach your protein goals one bite at a time.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese and Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites
Trader Joe's offers several different flavors of its egg white bites. If you're looking for an option that's both lighter and higher in protein, you should definitely try the chain's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese and Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites. The ingredient that really stands out here is the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. This is one of Trader Joe's most popular items, and for good reason. It's a surprisingly mild cheddar with those crispy crystals you'll sometimes find in particularly good-quality cheese. That cheddar shines when paired with lean egg whites and flavorful turkey sausage, all in one simple and delicious package.
Like the other egg bites I've mentioned on this list, you can technically eat these cold, but they're much better when you heat them up for a minute in the microwave. They're delicious when with hot sauce, but you can also add mustard for a bold pop of flavor and acidity. Although you can always make egg bites at home, we love this option for its convenience — they take essentially no time to prepare, and they'll help you get 17 grams of protein into your diet without a second thought.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets
For some, chicken nuggets may be part of a meal, but for others, they're a bonafide snack food. That's exactly why Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are on this list. Since all you have to do is heat them up in the air fryer, oven, or microwave, they make for a quick and easy snack that's surprisingly flavorful. A lot of chicken nuggets out there are basically devoid of flavor, offering a meaty textural experience and maybe some crisp breading if you're lucky, but not a lot else. Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets, though, pack a ton of flavor. These things are legitimately spicy, which can't always be said for products labeled as such.
When you choose these chicken nuggets as a snack, you can feel good about the fact that you're getting 9 grams of protein per serving. However, since a serving is only four chicken nuggets, you can put a few more on your plate and get even more protein in a single sitting. You'll never want to go back to plain, bland chicken nuggets again after trying these.
Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
If you love charcuterie boards but just can't be bothered with making them on a regular basis, you should try this Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese from Trader Joe's. You'll get rich, creamy mozzarella sticks wrapped in a generous, tender serving of prosciutto, which means you get that charcuterie-like flavor in every single bite you take. And these make for an especially tasty snack considering the fact that you can eat just one for 4 grams of protein or go all in on the package and work a whole 30 grams of protein into your day all at once.
This is a great snack to enjoy while you're finishing your work in the afternoon and enjoying alongside a glass of wine alike, and since it packs so much protein, it'll ensure that you stay full until your next meal. Plus, who doesn't love cheese and prosciutto packaged in one convenient pack?
Methodology
I chose these high-protein snacks based on, first and foremost, flavor, ensuring that every product is a standout in terms of taste. I tried to aim for around 10 grams of protein per serving, and the few products that offer less than that are otherwise fatty or filling in a way that will keep you feeling satisfied for hours to come (plus offer an extra degree of deliciousness). These products were chosen based on personal experience along with online recommendations.