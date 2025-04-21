13 Best High-Protein Snacks At Trader Joe's

Many of us struggle to meet our protein goals on a daily basis. You probably try to get enough protein when you sit down to a meal, but that may just not be enough, depending on what your specific protein goals are. That may mean that it's time to think about how to incorporate more protein into your daily snacks. At the same time, you don't want to have to force down a snack that doesn't taste that great just because you're trying to meet your protein goals. That's why I've created this list of some of the best high-protein snacks you'll find at Trader Joe's. Not only do these snacks pack a decent amount of protein per serving, but they also taste good, which is important if you actually want to stick to your diet goals.

I chose these snacks primarily based on overall flavor, with an attempt to choose options that packed at least 10 grams of protein per serving. Those that offer less protein offer other nutritional benefits that can help you feel fuller and more satiated throughout the day. And, most importantly, they're actually enjoyable, which will have you reaching for these snacks over that pack of M&M's you have stashed in the back of your pantry. Grab these snacks the next time you visit Trader Joe's, and you may just find that your protein goals are easier to hit than ever.