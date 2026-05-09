You Can Salt French Fries Just Like McDonald's And Skip The Drive-Thru Altogether With One Step

There are two nonnegotiables when it comes to the perfect portion of fries: texture and salt. Fries ought to be crisp on the outside and soft and mushy on the inside. But it's the sodium hit, which flirts with the thin line between perfectly salted and over-salted that ensures that you keep reaching for just a few more fries until the box is empty. While you may get the occasional bag of soggy fries at McDonald's, they're almost always perfectly salted — and now you can recreate that same sodium hit at home using one simple trick.

From table and kosher to black and sea, the salt we consume comes in various shapes and crystal sizes. At home, it's likely you're using regular table salt or kosher salt for your fries. These are designed to be of a certain coarseness, so you don't end up over-salting dishes by mistake. McDonald's, on the other hand, uses extra-fine salt for their fries. You can either find these in stores under the label "popcorn fries" or make your own at home. Popcorn salt is characterized by its super-fine crystals that cling more readily to food.

The size of crystals also impacts flavor. The more easily salt dissolves on the surface of our tongue, the saltier and tastier our tongue believes the food is. Fine crystals dissolve more easily, giving McDonald's fries that distinctive sodium hit.