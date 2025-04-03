What Is A Delmonico Steak And What Sets It Apart From Ribeye Steak?

Ribeye steak is one of the highest-quality steaks around. It's coveted for its luscious meat, dappled with marbling, and its unbelievably tender texture when you take a bite. Then you hear someone say "Delmonico steak," almost with awe, and visions of a thick, juicy, and tender piece of beef decorated with rich fat fissures that promise a buttery flavor and a melty softness take over your senses.

Both ribeye and Delmonico steak are a sensory treat, a luxury worth every cent. But what's the difference between them? Is there actually a difference? Often, the two are so closely associated that one is interchanged with the other. But yes, there is a difference — a few, in fact. And we're here to clear it up (to a degree at least).

When measuring the two cuts of meat up against one another, there are three major differences. The first is the thickness. Ribeye tends to come in at around 1 to 1.5 inches thick — a good size for a solid piece of meat. Delmonico, on the other hand, is a good 2 inches thick. Then there's the marbling. This factor is a bit more tricky to distinguish. The perfect ribeye steak has very visible fat streaks, with thin lines of richness running all over the meat. Delmonico steak has a slightly lower fat content, so the marbling isn't as pronounced, and you'll generally see fewer lines that are thinner and run more evenly throughout the piece of meat.