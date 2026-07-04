The Original 1937 Kraft Mac & Cheese Box Is Unrecognizable Compared To Today's Version
In a grocery store packed with thousands of items, Kraft Mac & Cheese still manages to stand out. For decades, fans of the classic comfort food have searched out the brand's familiar blue box. While blue and Kraft go together as well as red and white pair with Coca-Cola, Kraft once had a much different look — dare we say an unrecognizable one.
Kraft Mac & Cheese was introduced in 1937 at the height of the Great Depression under the name of Kraft Dinner. It was packaged in a rectangular yellow box with red letters and navy blue accents. Marketed right on the box as being able to feed a family four in just nine minutes, it became an instant hit.
Selling for just 19 cents a box, Kraft Heinz estimates the company sold 9 million boxes in its first year on store shelves. As the Depression faded into World War II, this was a time when dinner staples such as meat were rationed, making Kraft Dinner an inexpensive way to put a hearty meal on the table.
Blue becomes part of Kraft's brand
Many well-known brands such as Wendy's, Cheerios, and Mellow Yellow have had a long association with yellow in their branding. Not only does it stand out immediately, but the color is said to evoke feelings of happiness. It's likely that in 1937, yellow became the color of choice for Kraft to stand out on shelves and also to perhaps match the color of the meal inside once cooked.
In 1954, Kraft wanted to stand out from the competition and switched from yellow boxes to its now-iconic blue box. Over the next 70+ years, the company leaned into the new color as a marketing tool. Asking for the Blue Box became a key part of the company's brand and the distinct color became easily identifiable in stores. In the 1990s, the company ran a series of Blue Box Blues commercials aimed at children. While its name and color scheme may have changed — though it's still famously known as Kraft Dinner in Canada — Kraft Mac & Cheese remains an essential and long-lasting pantry staple beloved by all ages.