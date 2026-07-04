The Original 1937 Kraft Mac & Cheese Box Is Unrecognizable Compared To Today's Version

In a grocery store packed with thousands of items, Kraft Mac & Cheese still manages to stand out. For decades, fans of the classic comfort food have searched out the brand's familiar blue box. While blue and Kraft go together as well as red and white pair with Coca-Cola, Kraft once had a much different look — dare we say an unrecognizable one.

Kraft Mac & Cheese was introduced in 1937 at the height of the Great Depression under the name of Kraft Dinner. It was packaged in a rectangular yellow box with red letters and navy blue accents. Marketed right on the box as being able to feed a family four in just nine minutes, it became an instant hit.

Selling for just 19 cents a box, Kraft Heinz estimates the company sold 9 million boxes in its first year on store shelves. As the Depression faded into World War II, this was a time when dinner staples such as meat were rationed, making Kraft Dinner an inexpensive way to put a hearty meal on the table.