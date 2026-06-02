6 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Club Sandwiches, According To Reviews

Sliced chicken or turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayonnaise piled between two (or three) slices of bread make up a classic club sandwich. Of course, some versions add mustard or avocado or swap the sliced cold cuts for grilled chicken, but when you order a club at any chain restaurant, you should expect the same core ingredients. Think of it as a bulked-up BLT sandwich with more protein and toppings.

For a little history, the origins of the club sandwich are a bit contested. Saratoga Club House, which now operates as Canfield Casino, claims it invented the club sandwich in 1894, but others point to its creation elsewhere. Regardless, you can find club sandwiches at many chain eateries across the country today. So, which chain does it best? To find out, we looked at online customer reviews across numerous social media and review platforms to see what people had to say about the sandwich's flavor, value, and quality. Some of these favorites are sit-down eateries, while others are more casual sandwich shops. We strayed from fast-food chains and focused on chains that have at least 10 locations.