What Exactly Is 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's?

If you're a fan of Jersey Mike's Subs — or just stepping up to the counter for the first time — you'll likely hear the phrase: "Do you want that Mike's Way?" It's a signature part of the Jersey Mike's experience and an easy shortcut to getting your sandwich dressed with the chain's classic topping combination. But what exactly does that entail? There are, after all, a few Jersey Mike's secrets to be aware of. Ordering a sandwich "Mike's Way" means it will come topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt.

These ingredients are added in a specific order and amount to bring out the flavor of the meats and cheeses, offering a well-balanced, tangy, and savory profile. The red wine vinegar and olive oil blend give the sandwich a zesty kick, while the oregano and salt bring out the natural flavors of the toppings. It's a simple, no-fuss way to enjoy your sub the traditional Jersey Mike's way. Any sandwich — whether it's cold or hot — can be ordered Mike's Way, and while it's a great default choice, the beauty of Jersey Mike's is customization. You're always welcome to tweak your order: Add more of something, leave an ingredient off, or mix and match with other toppings.