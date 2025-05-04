What Exactly Is 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's?
If you're a fan of Jersey Mike's Subs — or just stepping up to the counter for the first time — you'll likely hear the phrase: "Do you want that Mike's Way?" It's a signature part of the Jersey Mike's experience and an easy shortcut to getting your sandwich dressed with the chain's classic topping combination. But what exactly does that entail? There are, after all, a few Jersey Mike's secrets to be aware of. Ordering a sandwich "Mike's Way" means it will come topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt.
These ingredients are added in a specific order and amount to bring out the flavor of the meats and cheeses, offering a well-balanced, tangy, and savory profile. The red wine vinegar and olive oil blend give the sandwich a zesty kick, while the oregano and salt bring out the natural flavors of the toppings. It's a simple, no-fuss way to enjoy your sub the traditional Jersey Mike's way. Any sandwich — whether it's cold or hot — can be ordered Mike's Way, and while it's a great default choice, the beauty of Jersey Mike's is customization. You're always welcome to tweak your order: Add more of something, leave an ingredient off, or mix and match with other toppings.
You can add these additional toppings too
In addition to Mike's Way, there are plenty of other free toppings available to further personalize your sub. Some are free while others come at an additional cost. The free toppings include standard items such as mayonnaise, dill pickles, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and hot chopped pepper relish. Other free toppings include sauces like yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, and honey mustard. If you're looking to level up your sandwich, Jersey Mike's premium toppings for an additional cost include bulking up your sandwich with extra meat and cheese. Other meats you can add to any sandwich include bacon and pepperoni, or you can opt for hot honey for a little more, too.
While Jersey Mike's has introduced AI technology to streamline its ordering systems at some locations, anyone can order through the app or online to easily customize their order and skip the line at the store. Other ordering tips include alternative bread options, such as gluten-free, or even opting for a low-carb option known as a "Sub in a Tub," which is essentially a sandwich bowl or salad. Whatever you choose, whether you're a creature of habit or a creative sandwich architect, starting with "Mike's Way" gives you a delicious, time-tested foundation.