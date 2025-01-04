12 Secrets Of Jersey Mike's You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Like so many chain restaurants these days, Jersey Mike's has a secret menu beyond its most popular subs. There are a lot of options ranging from asking for ones from other regions, hacking current menu items in interesting ways, and ordering special secret menu sandwich combinations that turn ordinary menu items into something completely different.

The menu you see in the store is pared down to the most popular items. So, you'll want to look online to see the full menu when ordering in the store. There are also some that are only on the menu in specific locations, but they can be made if your location has all the ingredients. For example, you can get the California Club, which is on the menu in California and some Southwestern states, if your location has avocados. You can sub out the meats in specific subs already on the menu. Plus, there are a large number of secret menu sandwiches at Jersey Mike's that employees and customers have created and named.

Of course, there's also the option of hacking the menu by utilizing the available ingredients in special ways. Your location may also have extra condiments, like Frank's Red Hot Sauce or marinara sauce, that you can ask to be added to any sub. You can also ask to have any ingredients grilled, turned into a salad, or made into a wrap. Something especially interesting is that you can have any of the meats in your sub cooked in any of the available sauces.

