12 Chain Restaurant Menu Items That Are Surprisingly Gluten-Free
If you have gluten intolerance or celiac disease, you'll know that dining out can often be tricky to navigate, with gluten-containing ingredients not always clearly marked on the menu. For many, consuming gluten, a protein found in grains such as wheat and barley, can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal issues. And with gluten sometimes lurking in unexpected places, finding safe and satisfying meals at restaurants can be a challenge. However, more and more of our favorite chain restaurants are now offering a range of gluten-free options, meaning hassle-free ordering for those with dietary restrictions.
Surprisingly, plenty of well-known dishes can be made gluten-free, or perhaps even come that way as standard. From burgers and tacos to pizzas, pastas, and desserts, you'll be amazed by just how many delicious gluten-friendly options are available at big-name establishments. Some restaurants even have dedicated gluten-sensitive menus, such as Chili's and Cheesecake Factory.
If you or someone you're dining with has celiac disease, remember to consider the risk of cross-contamination with other gluten-containing ingredients being prepared in the kitchen. Each restaurant will have its own specific processes in place, so make sure to speak with your server if necessary.
1. Red Robin burgers
If you're a sucker for a thick, juicy burger and perfectly crispy fries, Red Robin is likely to be on your radar. And this beloved gourmet burger chain is surprisingly gluten-savvy. All of the burgers on the Red Robin menu can be prepared with a gluten-free bun, in place of the standard brioche bun. Or, if preferred, you can opt to have your patty wrapped in lettuce, or even go completely bun-less.
The Red Robin online menu also makes it incredibly easy to tailor your meal to your specific dietary requirements, with the handy allergen filter clearly showing which patties, sauces, and toppings contain gluten. As well as the buns, there are a wide range of gluten-free delights to customize your burger with. The beef, grilled chicken, turkey, and veggies patties are all great options, and the majority of the sauces are also safe. Thankfully, the famous Red Robin seasoning is gluten-free, too!
What's more, Red Robin prides itself on its allergen safety protocols, with its allergen menu stating that its specially trained staff use "dedicated tools and protocols to prevent cross-contact for a safe dining experience". Your meal will also be marked with a fetching purple pick, giving those with celiac disease or an allergy to wheat peace of mind that it was prepared safely.
2. Olive Garden grilled chicken parmigiana
Italian food perhaps isn't the most natural choice if you live gluten-free, but Olive Garden is changing that notion with some delicious free-from options, including its grilled chicken parmigiana. This dish, found on its gluten-sensitive menu, is an equally tasty twist on the classic favorite. Unlike traditional chicken parmigiana, which is usually breaded, Olive Garden's gluten-free version skips the breadcrumbs, featuring succulent grilled chicken breasts smothered in marinara sauce and plenty of gooey melted cheese.
Paired with gluten-free rotini, this meal really hits the spot with that wonderfully comforting combination of pasta and chicken, without the need for gluten. Olive Garden's gluten-free rotini is made from brown rice flour, which provides a texture and flavor very similar to that of traditional pasta.
Whilst Olive Garden's website states that gluten-free pasta is cooked separately from other types of pasta in the kitchen, it's worth noting that cross-contact in a shared kitchen environment is always possible. In fact, this disclaimer features on its allergen guide, which highlights the presence of other gluten-containing ingredients in Olive Garden kitchens. To ensure that the utmost care is taken whilst preparing your order, always notify your server of any allergies.
3. Chili's fajitas
Chili's is well-known for its mouth-watering Tex-Mex comfort food, and its fajitas are a popular menu item. The great news for gluten-sensitive diners is that Chili's offers a gluten-free option for this famous dish. Served with soft corn tortillas, these sizzling wraps certainly won't disappoint on flavor or texture.
There are a variety of protein fillings to choose from, such as chicken, steak, or shrimp, which are coated in a delicious marinade and grilled to perfection. The accompanying peppers and onions add color and natural sweetness, and you can go ahead and load up your fajitas with pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, and cheese — all of which are naturally gluten-free.
Like many restaurants, Chili's does include a warning on its menu regarding possible cross-contamination. This is because the fajitas are cooked on surfaces where gluten-containing foods are also prepared, and they may be exposed to shared fryers. While the ingredients themselves are gluten-free, those with severe sensitivities should exercise caution due to the risk of cross-contamination. The "Gluten-Friendly Menu" does feature some other options that aren't cooked on shared surfaces, including the Texas baby back ribs, loaded baked potato soup, and house salad (served without croutons).
4. The Cheesecake Factory tacos
Sticking in the realm of Mexican-inspired dishes, the Cheesecake Factory menu is home to another tasty gluten-free treat, in the form of its "Skinnylicious" soft tacos. Like the Chili's fajitas, these tacos are served in gluten-free corn tortillas. When it comes to fillings, you can opt for either spicy chicken or shrimp, which are paired with an assortment of other fresh, flavorful ingredients like avocado, tomato, and cilantro, as well as a side of Escabeche vegetable salad.
Other savory gluten-free options on the Cheesecake Factory menu include the Cajun salmon, shepherd's pie, ribeye steak, and a range of gluten-free pasta dishes. In fact, we found that when filtering out gluten-containing dishes on the online allergen menu, an impressively wide selection of choices remained. Despite this, ordering gluten-free dishes at Cheesecake Factory does still come with that all too common cross-contamination disclaimer, so be clear with your server to ensure that extra care is taken in preparing your meal if necessary.
5. The Cheesecake Factory Godiva chocolate cheesecake
If you have a sweet tooth, have no fear. Your Cheesecake Factory meal can easily be rounded off with an indulgent gluten-free treat. And what better choice than its Godiva chocolate cheesecake? This decadent dessert couldn't get any more chocolatey, featuring layers of rich, flourless chocolate cake, creamy chocolate cheesecake studded with milk chocolate chunks, and a smooth chocolate mousse, all topped off with a chocolate ganache. Since the base doesn't contain flour, the Godiva chocolate cheesecake is naturally gluten-free. Of course, this cheesecake comes with a swirl of fluffy whipped cream. There's also the option to add hot fudge or vanilla ice cream, which are both gluten-free, if you'd like to amp up the indulgence factor.
The Cheesecake Factory Hot Fudge Sundae also happens to be gluten-free, consisting of sauce-smothered vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, almonds, and a candied cherry. Or, if chocolate isn't your thing, the restaurant's "Low-Licious Cheesecake" is another gluten-free option to consider. This is a low carb dessert which also contains no added sugar, and can be served with strawberries if desired.
6. California Pizza Kitchen pizzas
Pizza lovers with gluten sensitivities often feel left out when it comes to dining out, but California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) has made sure that gluten-free diners can still indulge in its favorite slice. CPK offers a selection of its signature pizzas on a gluten-free crust, so you can still enjoy that delicious, crispy California-style goodness.
According to CPK, its gluten-free crust is made from "cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, egg whites, rice flour, herbs, and spices". It's thin and crispy, and can be adorned with various toppings. The restaurant's gluten-free certified options include margherita, BBQ chicken, and a mushroom pepperoni sausage za'.
It's clear that CPK takes gluten sensitivities seriously, too. Having worked with the Gluten Intolerance Group to devise its preparation procedures, it makes its gluten-free pizzas in a separate area of the kitchen to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. CPK even use separate utensils for these pizzas and cook them in dedicated gluten-free ovens. These celiac-safe pizzas are denoted with a blue triangle symbol on the online menu. Other dishes on the menu, such as the Italian Chopped Salad and the Cedar Plank Salmon, are marked with a red circle symbol. This means that whilst the dish is not made with gluten-containing ingredients, it is prepared in shared cooking areas which pose the risk of cross-contamination. So if you have a milder gluten sensitivity, you don't have to stick to pizza.
7. P.F. Chang's chocolate soufflé
You probably associate P.F. Chang's with its array of Asian-inspired savory dishes. From sushi and soups to noodles and salads, this beloved restaurant chain has is all. But, sitting on its dessert menu is an unexpected a gluten-free treat — the P.F. Chang's chocolate soufflé. This decadent dessert is offered as a gluten-free option upon request, so make sure to specify this when ordering. The soufflé is the ultimate light and fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth dessert, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of fruity raspberry sauce. It's the perfect choice if you're craving something sweet and indulgent after your main dish.
P.F. Chang's also has a dedicated gluten-free menu, with a range of savory options to choose from, too. These include appetizers such as the chicken lettuce wraps, and main courses like the beef with broccoli, Chang's spicy chicken, and pad Thai. So, you can enjoy three courses of gluten-free deliciousness if you'd like! The Chang's allergen menu does mention the possible risk of cross-contamination when preparing gluten-free dishes, so do bear this in mind if this is a concern for you.
8. Yard House grilled chicken avocado sandwich
Craving a hearty gluten-free sandwich? Yard House is the place to be. Found on the restaurant's gluten-sensitive menu, the grilled chicken avocado sandwich is fully customizable, allowing you to opt for a gluten-free bun or skip the bread altogether and have it wrapped in crisp lettuce for an even lighter option.
The sandwich features a perfectly grilled, cumin and chili-infused chicken breast, topped with melty Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, roasted tomato, and vibrant arugula. A lemon basil aioli brings some zesty flavor, too. If you fancy enjoying a gluten-free side along with your sandwich, there are plenty of options to choose from, including spicy rice, pinto beans, and parmesan mashed potatoes.
There are also a whole host of other dining options on Yard House's gluten-sensitive menu. Many of its burgers can be made gluten-free with a simple bun swap, with a range of salad and steak dishes also making an appearance. If you fancy something sweet, you can even sample the gluten-free cheesecake brûlée. For further information about which menu items carry the greatest risk of cross-contamination with gluten-containing ingredients, be sure to check Yard House's allergen guide. These tend to be foods cooked using shared grills or fryers.
9. Noodles & Company mac and cheese
Mac and cheese is a dish that typically contains a pretty hefty dose of gluten, but head to Noodles & Company, and you can enjoy this comfort food favorite in gluten-free form. While traditional pasta is off-limits for gluten-sensitive diners, Noodles & Company offers gluten-free pipette noodles made from rice and corn flour, so you can enjoy the creamy, cheesy goodness of mac and cheese without the gluten.
The gluten-free version of its mac and cheese maintains that same rich, velvety cheese sauce, and the dish is also topped with a generous sprinkling of cheddar jack cheese. You can also switch the pasta for zucchini noodles or cauliflower gnocchi, which are both gluten-free. Many of the other pasta dishes on the menu can also be made gluten-free with a simple pasta swap, including the penne rosa, pesto cavatappi, and tomato basil bisque. However, some of the dishes are topped with gluten-containing croutons or crispy jalapeños as standard, so ask your server to have these left off if necessary.
Another popular dish at Noodles & Company is the pad Thai, which thanks to its rice noodle base, is in fact already gluten free served as is. If you're after something lighter, you can also enjoy the chicken Veracruz salad (without the crispy jalapeños), or the grilled chicken caesar salad (without the croutons).
10. Carrabba's pasta
One of Olive Garden's biggest competitors, Carrabba's Italian Grill is another excellent dining option for gluten-free pasta lovers. Here, you can switch out traditional pasta for gluten-free pasta in nearly all of its pasta dishes, making it easy to enjoy a variety of Italian flavors.
You can pair Carrabba's gluten-free casarecce pasta with a wide range of its signature sauces, like the rich and creamy Alfredo, the flavorful pomodoro, or the hearty bolognese meat sauce. Unfortunately, the gluten-free pasta is not listed on the Carrabba's website, though multiple sources have confirmed that the option is present on the physical menus when dining in. If you're going for the pasta swap, make sure to confirm with your server that the other ingredients in the dish are also gluten-free.
Other non-pasta options to consider at Carrabba's are the chicken marsala and the Tuscan-grilled sirloin. If you're a seafood fan, you could go for the salmon capperi, or, to keep things fresh and simple, choose the Italian salad. Many of the side dishes are also suitable, such as the garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and sautéed spinach. On its allergen menu, Carrabba's recommends that diners with allergies avoid ordering fried foods, due to the risk of cross-contamination in shared fryers.
11. The Melting Pot bread, brownies, cakes, and cookies
The Melting Pot is famous for its unique fondue experience, with savory cheese or sweet chocolate options available for dipping a whole host of goodies into. At The Melting Pot, you can dunk gluten-free bread, brownies, cakes, and cookies into a variety of decadent fondues, with gluten-free items clearly marked on its online menu.
When it comes to the savory cheese fondue courses, The Melting Pot offers gluten-free bread for dipping into its flavorful cheese blends, like the classic alpine or Wisconsin cheddar. At the time of writing, all cheese fondue options on the Melting Pot menu are described as either already gluten-free, or available in gluten-free form upon request.
For the dessert fondue, gluten-free brownies, cakes, and cookies are all available for dipping, as well as a variety of fresh fruits. Dunk these into favorites like the classic pure chocolate sauce, the Flaming Turtle (flambéed chocolate and caramel with candied pecans), or the Yin & Yang (a moreish dark and white chocolate combo). You could also opt for the s'mores fondue if you ask your server to omit the graham crackers. And, The Melting Pot's gluten-free options don't end at fondue. Their fresh house salads also make a notable pick, with some requiring the simple omission of croutons, and the majority of the protein add-on options are safe too, such as the steaks, shrimp, and lobster tails.
12. BIBIBOP - everything!
If you're looking for a completely gluten-free dining experience, BIBIBOP Asian Grill is the answer to your prayers. That's right — BIBIBOP's entire menu is 100% gluten-free. That means you can confidently order anything on the menu without having to question your server about ingredients, or risk the chance of cross-contamination. BIBIBOP proudly maintains certification from the Gluten Intolerance Group, ensuring that its food meets strict gluten-free standards.
BIBIBOP offers customizable bowls inspired by Korean flavors, with a variety of bases, proteins, toppings, and sauces to choose from. Start by selecting a base, such as purple rice, sweet potato noodles, or supergreens salad. Then, choose from proteins like spicy chicken, steak, or tofu, and load up on fresh vegetables and toppings like pickled avocado, kimchi, or bean sprouts. Finish your bowl off with your choice of sauces, such as sesame ginger or spicy sriracha, all safe in the knowledge that there's no hidden gluten in your meal.
In addition to being completely gluten-free, BIBIBOP's menu is also free of MSG and peanuts. There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options as well, so this restaurant is an excellent choice if your family or friend group have multiple dietary requirements.