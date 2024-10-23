12 Chain Restaurant Menu Items That Are Surprisingly Gluten-Free

If you have gluten intolerance or celiac disease, you'll know that dining out can often be tricky to navigate, with gluten-containing ingredients not always clearly marked on the menu. For many, consuming gluten, a protein found in grains such as wheat and barley, can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal issues. And with gluten sometimes lurking in unexpected places, finding safe and satisfying meals at restaurants can be a challenge. However, more and more of our favorite chain restaurants are now offering a range of gluten-free options, meaning hassle-free ordering for those with dietary restrictions.

Surprisingly, plenty of well-known dishes can be made gluten-free, or perhaps even come that way as standard. From burgers and tacos to pizzas, pastas, and desserts, you'll be amazed by just how many delicious gluten-friendly options are available at big-name establishments. Some restaurants even have dedicated gluten-sensitive menus, such as Chili's and Cheesecake Factory.

If you or someone you're dining with has celiac disease, remember to consider the risk of cross-contamination with other gluten-containing ingredients being prepared in the kitchen. Each restaurant will have its own specific processes in place, so make sure to speak with your server if necessary.