14 Popular Sandwiches At Firehouse Subs, Ranked
Sandwiches have been a staple in my life for as long as I can remember. For more than 30 years, I've had a particular affinity for deli turkey sandwiches on fresh-baked sub rolls, often enjoyed in an amusement park parking lot after a long day of rides and games. Sub sandwich day was one of the few "hot lunches" I actually looked forward to in the school cafeteria, and many of my favorite memories somehow involve a really good sub.
So when I had the chance to try some of Firehouse Subs' most popular sandwiches, focusing on the fan favorites that get the most buzz online and at the counter, I was genuinely excited. While sandwiches are deeply personal, I evaluated and ranked each one using the same criteria: bread quality, freshness of the meat, flavor balance, customization options, and, most importantly, overall satisfaction. A full explanation of my methodology appears at the end of the article for those who want the full behind-the-scenes breakdown.
14. Jamaican jerk turkey
Falling to the very bottom of my list, the Jamaican jerk turkey sub from Firehouse Subs was the only sandwich no one at my table wanted to finish. And that's saying something. I have a sweet tooth and usually love a good sweet-and-spicy combo, but this one just didn't work for me.
The sweet mustard sauce combined with the Jamaican jerk seasoning created a flavor profile that leaned way too sugary for a savory sandwich. I kept waiting for some heat to kick in and balance things out, but the spice never really showed up. Instead, bite after bite felt cloyingly sweet, with none of the smoky depth or slow-building heat I associate with jerk seasoning.
The turkey itself was tender and flavorful. But it was completely overshadowed by a sweet sauce. Maybe adding jalapeños or Captain Sorensen's Datil Pepper hot sauce could cut through the sweetness and make it more balanced. But honestly, with so many truly delicious subs on Firehouse Subs' menu, this is one I'd recommend skipping.
13. Smokehouse beef and cheddar brisket
The beef and cheddar brisket caught me off guard because of how juicy and tender the brisket was. I actually wished there had been more of it, so the flavor profile of the meat could really shine. That said, the melt-in-your-mouth brisket paired beautifully with the cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce, leaving a delicious, lingering aftertaste.
My sandwich ended up being mostly bread and sauce, but it was still devoured quickly by my family and I, perhaps a testament to how enjoyable the flavors were even if the meat-to-bread ratio was a bit off. This is one sub where ordering an extra portion of meat would definitely elevate the experience.
While you could add extra toppings or veggies, I'd hesitate to do so. The balance of flavors as is — smoky, cheesy, and tangy — is already well done, and adding more could upset the harmony. Overall, it's a solid, satisfying option, but with so many other more flavorful and satisfying subs to choose from, I'd probably skip this one.
12. Hook & Ladder
If you're not a fan of bacon but enjoy a club-style sandwich and can't decide between ham or turkey, the Hook & Ladder might be for you. This sub is nearly identical to the Firehouse Club, just without the bacon. It's a solid, perfectly tasty deli sandwich, but compared to some of the other Firehouse Subs that linger with bold flavors, it feels a little basic and underwhelming.
That said, there's plenty of room to customize and elevate it. Adding extra veggies or sauces can bring more life and depth to the flavor profile. Think cucumbers, green peppers, jalapeños, chopped pickles, or olives; any of these would give the Hook & Ladder some extra oomph.
While this sandwich has a strong following on social media, I'd rank it in the middle tier. It's reliable and enjoyable if you want a classic club without bacon, but not likely to steal the spotlight compared to the more adventurous or flavor-packed subs on the menu.
11. Turkey bacon ranch
After trying the Club on a Sub, I was curious to see how the turkey bacon ranch would compare. This sandwich is nearly identical, but it swaps the ham for creamy peppercorn ranch dressing. I enjoy ranch dressing from time to time — especially the kind served in restaurants — but Firehouse Subs' peppercorn ranch didn't particularly impress me.
It could have been the amount on my sub, or the fact that I had just sampled several more flavorful sandwiches beforehand, but overall, this one didn't stand out. The turkey and bacon were fine, but the combination lacked the punch or distinct personality that makes a sub memorable.
One thing to keep in mind: Since you can add peppercorn ranch to any sandwich as a customization, there's really no need to specifically order this sub just for the dressing. In short, the turkey bacon ranch is a perfectly serviceable option if you enjoy mild flavors, but it lands comfortably in the middle-to-lower tier of Firehouse Subs' menu. It's not bad as far as sub sandwiches go, but not particularly noteworthy either.
10. Club on a Sub
If you're looking for a sandwich with multiple classic deli meats, the Club on a Sub from Firehouse Subs is a solid option. The juicy, flavorful turkey is paired with slices of honey ham and crispy bacon. One nice surprise was that the bacon was present in multiple bites, which allowed its smoky, salty flavor to balance the sandwich rather than being limited to just a few pieces.
The sandwich also felt refreshing. The tomatoes and onions added a satisfying crunch, making it a lighter-feeling sub compared to some of the richer, heavier options on the menu. That said, the ham didn't stand out as much as the turkey and bacon for me. Perhaps it's a personal preference, or maybe the ham just isn't meant to be the star of this particular sandwich.
Overall, this sub ranks somewhere in the middle. It's reliable, enjoyable, and well-balanced if you like classic deli flavors, but not one that necessarily surprises the palate. If you're craving a Club-style sandwich at Firehouse Subs, this is a solid choice.
9. Firehouse Hero
The hero of the Firehouse Hero sandwich was a bit of a misnomer. There was hardly any roast beef on our sandwich. Instead, honey ham and turkey dominated every bite. Flavor-wise, it was very similar to the Hook & Ladder, with the main difference being the cheese; provolone replaced Monterey Jack.
While the sandwich is perfectly edible, it wasn't particularly memorable. With some customization — adding extra veggies, sauces, or seasonings — it could be more enjoyable, but as is, it feels more like a "satisfy a craving" option than a standout sub. Don't expect a trifecta of meat flavors in every bite, and don't anticipate the sandwich will wow your taste buds. Overall, the Firehouse Hero is a reliable, straightforward option if you enjoy roast beef, turkey, and ham together or just want a simple sub, but it lacks the bold flavors or interesting combinations that make some of Firehouse Subs' other sandwiches more exciting to your palate.
8. Italian
If you love a classic Italian sub, you know it can be tough to find one that really stands out. Before this tasting experiment, my husband would have argued that Firehouse Subs makes a pretty solid Italian sub sandwich. But after trying Firehouse Subs' version alongside several other sandwiches, he's had a change of heart.
The salami and pepperoni are surprisingly flavorful for such lean, dry cuts of meat, but the ham left me underwhelmed. Of all the deli meats I tried at Firehouse Subs, the ham was probably my least favorite, which genuinely surprised me. The Italian dressing and seasonings do their part, adding a nice tang and a bit of spice, but ultimately, the overall flavor still felt ... average.
It's not that anything is missing. The sandwich hits all the traditional flavor notes. But compared to the other options on the menu, it just didn't have that "wow" factor. I'd only order this if I was specifically craving an Italian sub and didn't want to deviate from the classic. Otherwise, I'd steer toward one of Firehouse's more distinctive offerings.
7. Firehouse Captain's Club
Grilled chicken is not usually my go-to when ordering a sub, but the Firehouse Captain's Club had me rethinking why I so often default to turkey. The chicken was juicy and well-seasoned, holding its own against the bold flavors layered on top. The melted pepper Jack cheese perfectly captured the heat of the Firehouse Hero Sauce, and when paired with the crushed red pepper flakes, it created a slow-building, lingering spice that kept me coming back for another bite.
My only critique was the bacon — not its quality, but its quantity. There was just one small slice, so it wasn't present in every bite. But when I did get a piece, it was crispy without being tough or chewy, and added a smoky, salty contrast that balanced out some of the heat beautifully.
Overall, this sandwich was a pleasant surprise and had one of the most interesting flavor profiles of the chicken subs I tried. I'd gladly order it again. But next time, I'd ask for extra bacon to make sure that perfect flavor combination shines in every bite.
6. Steak and cheese
Landing squarely in the middle of my ranking is the Firehouse steak and cheese sub, a sandwich I really wanted to love but found a little unbalanced. The combination of sauteed steak, provolone, caramelized onions, and bell peppers should be a classic, but the caramelized onions completely dominated the flavor. I struggled to get a bite without onions, while the bell peppers were noticeably sparse.
With a little more balance, this sandwich could easily climb the ranks. Asking for light onions and extra peppers would help the steak stand out and bring a fresher, more vibrant flavor. And if you like spice, fresh jalapeños take this sub from decent to craveable by cutting through the richness and adding a bright kick.
This isn't a bad sandwich by any means — it's comforting, hearty, and cheesy — but it didn't wow me compared to some of the other options on the Firehouse menu. For onion lovers, it may land higher, but for me, it was just middle-of-the-road.
5. Grilled chicken breast
The grilled chicken breast sub is one of the more understated options on Firehouse's menu. While it comes with provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a touch of spicy mustard, the sandwich leans on the simpler side and can feel a bit dry. Even my toddler preferred to eat the chicken off the bread plain — perhaps a testament to its mild flavor.
That said, this sub has plenty of room for customization. Adding extra vegetables or a more flavorful dressing can elevate it, since the mustard is fairly subtle. You can also get creative; marinara gives it a chicken Parmesan twist, balsamic vinaigrette adds a more sophisticated note, and Cajun mayo adds a kick reminiscent of the Cajun chicken sub.
Overall, the grilled chicken breast sub lands comfortably in the middle of this ranking. It's not a flashy sandwich, but it's satisfying if you prefer a lighter, straightforward sub or want a customizable base to experiment with your own flavor combinations.
4. Smoked turkey and provolone
My default sandwich has been turkey and cheese for nearly 30 years. While the toppings have evolved as my taste buds matured, a turkey and cheese sub remains my baseline when judging whether a deli is worth the calories. I've enjoyed the smoked turkey and provolone from Firehouse Subs before, but compared to the bolder, more flavorful subs on the menu, it felt a bit underwhelming this time. The turkey itself was solid and a hit with my entire family. But overall, the flavor just didn't excite.
If I were ordering this sub again, I'd definitely customize it to give it more personality. Cajun mayo, chopped pickles, jalapeños, banana peppers, green bell peppers, or cucumbers would add extra bite. For an even bigger flavor boost, you could experiment with a different cheese or add garlic butter to your toasted sub roll for an additional fee. As is, this is a reliable, straightforward option. It is satisfying, but not likely to be the sub that steals the spotlight.
3. Pepperoni pizza meatball sub
Firehouse Subs offers three different meatball subs, but the one that stood out most to me was the pepperoni pizza meatball sub. This version layers pepperoni slices on top of Italian-style meatballs and melted provolone, and after seeing Firehouse employees rave about it on social media, I knew I had to try it. They were right, this sub is a winner.
The first bite tasted like a fresh slice of pizza. The meatballs were tender and savory, with a flavor that felt more like something from a neighborhood Italian deli than a fast-casual sandwich shop. The pepperoni added a subtle smokiness and spice, while the gooey provolone brought everything together. And the toasted garlic bread roll? It tied the whole thing together with a buttery crunch that made each bite that much more satisfying. If you're debating between the spicy meatball sub and the pepperoni pizza meatball sub, go with the latter and ask for Captain Sorensen's Datil Pepper hot sauce and red pepper flakes (both free) to take it to the next level.
2. New York Steamer
Landing near the top of my list, the Firehouse Subs New York Steamer surprised me with just how good it was. On paper, it sounds straightforward: corned beef brisket, pastrami, provolone, mustard, mayo, and Italian dressing. But in practice, it tastes like something straight out of a legendary Jewish deli.
This wasn't a sandwich I would have likely ordered if I weren't tasting my way through the entire menu — and now it's one I'll happily go back for. The corned beef and pastrami were impressively tender and flavorful, without any of the toughness or dryness that can make cured meats hit or miss. Each bite practically melted in my mouth.
What impressed me most was how balanced the condiments were. The mustard had a gentle bite, the Italian dressing added tang, and the mayo brought creaminess. There wasn't one particular flavor that was overpowering. Instead, the ingredients worked together to elevate the sandwich. Even my husband and kids couldn't stop reaching for more bites. This sub is proof that sometimes the simplest combinations deliver the biggest flavor payoff.
1. Spicy Cajun chicken
Landing easily in my top two sandwiches, the Firehouse spicy Cajun chicken sub is the one I can't stop thinking about. I've genuinely been dreaming about this sandwich ever since I finished it. And that says a lot considering how many subs I tried for this ranking.
This sub hits all the right notes for flavor and balance. The Cajun-seasoned chicken is tender and juicy, with just enough spice to give it personality without overwhelming the palate. The creamy Cajun mayo adds a rich, smoky heat, and the fresh jalapeños provide a bright, fiery kick that lingers just long enough to make you want another bite.
What surprised me most was how much my whole family loved it. Other than the New York Steamer, this was the only sandwich we all agreed was a standout. It might sound a little adventurous if you're just craving a classic sandwich, but trust me, it's worth it. If you like bold, spicy flavors, this is a Firehouse Sub you'll come back for again and again.
Methodology
At the time of writing, Firehouse Subs offered 23 sub sandwiches on its menu, most of which are topped with lettuce, onions, tomato, and mayo on a toasted sub roll. While further customization is available — including additional sauces, seasonings, and vegetable toppings — I avoided customizing any sandwiches to ensure that the rankings reflected the flavor profile most customers would receive when ordering.
To decide which subs to try, I looked at social media posts to identify the most popular and widely discussed sandwiches. I also considered employee recommendations. For example, while Firehouse Subs currently offers three meatball subs, employees noted that the version with pepperoni was the most flavorful. I selected that sandwich based on their input and kept in mind that customers could further customize it with spicy seasoning if desired. I did not include the tuna salad sub because it felt like an outlier compared to the rest of the menu. However, I did include the grilled chicken and turkey and provolone sandwiches, even though they fall under the "Build Your Own Sub" section. The turkey and provolone is my personal go-to and a baseline for comparing other sandwiches, while the grilled chicken allowed me to sample another core protein option. All other deli meats: honey ham, corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, and most veggies were tasted through the other menu items. The only protein not sampled was the savory mushrooms.
During the tasting, I evaluated each sub for bread quality, freshness of the meat, flavor balance, and overall satisfaction. My goal was to provide a transparent and thoughtful ranking based on the experience a typical customer would have.