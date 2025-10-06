14 Popular Sandwiches At Firehouse Subs, Ranked

At the time of writing, Firehouse Subs offered 23 sub sandwiches on its menu, most of which are topped with lettuce, onions, tomato, and mayo on a toasted sub roll. While further customization is available — including additional sauces, seasonings, and vegetable toppings — I avoided customizing any sandwiches to ensure that the rankings reflected the flavor profile most customers would receive when ordering.

To decide which subs to try, I looked at social media posts to identify the most popular and widely discussed sandwiches. I also considered employee recommendations. For example, while Firehouse Subs currently offers three meatball subs, employees noted that the version with pepperoni was the most flavorful. I selected that sandwich based on their input and kept in mind that customers could further customize it with spicy seasoning if desired. I did not include the tuna salad sub because it felt like an outlier compared to the rest of the menu. However, I did include the grilled chicken and turkey and provolone sandwiches, even though they fall under the "Build Your Own Sub" section. The turkey and provolone is my personal go-to and a baseline for comparing other sandwiches, while the grilled chicken allowed me to sample another core protein option. All other deli meats: honey ham, corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, and most veggies were tasted through the other menu items. The only protein not sampled was the savory mushrooms.

During the tasting, I evaluated each sub for bread quality, freshness of the meat, flavor balance, and overall satisfaction. My goal was to provide a transparent and thoughtful ranking based on the experience a typical customer would have.