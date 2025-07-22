The Best Type Of Meat For Deli-Quality Sandwiches Every Time
While there's nothing quite like a deli sandwich wrapped up and served swiftly, it's possible to make deli-quality sandwiches in the comfort of your own home. But when crafting a homemade sub, to get the full effect, you can't just throw any type of meat atop bread. Specifically, whether you're making a chopped cheese-style pastrami or turkey sandwich, the best type of meat for a range of deli-quality sandwiches is thinly sliced. As opposed to a restaurant-style sandwich with thicker filleted chicken breast, where the meal itself can overtake the other ingredients, the key to a successful deli sandwich is the perfect balance of toasty bread, tender protein, flavorful toppings, and sauces. And using thin-sliced deli meat creates a more balanced sandwich-eating experience.
For optimal texture and taste, deli meat should be thin-sliced to more or less match the thickness of other sandwich components like pickles and sliced cheese. This creates an even palate and proper mingling of the meat with the sandwich's other flavors. And it's especially true for deli sandwiches that contain multiple types of sliced meat like a quality Italian sub with salami and mortadella, where you want a bit of everything in each bite. Thin-sliced meat can be folded into pieces with ease to form a deli-worthy sandwich that doesn't fall apart. That means, even if you stack thin-sliced meat high, it has more room to breathe, creating a stable and enjoyable sensorial experience.
Construct your deli sandwich with thin slices
To ensure the meat on your at-home deli sandwich is sliced nice and thinly for making a range of classic American sandwiches, it's best to go to the deli counter at your local grocery store or butcher. Ask for your meat to be sliced about an ⅛ inch thick, or a bit thinner if desired. It shouldn't be paper thin or too delicate (with the exception of prosciutto), though, since shaved meat can get lost in the strong flavors, textures, and crusty bread of a deli sandwich. Of course, packaged sliced meats will also do for your at-home creations. But for proteins like roast beef or ham, buying it sliced at the deli ensures more control over thickness and a rustic freshness.
Another benefit of thin-sliced deli meat is that it warms quickly and evenly as you prepare your sandwich components for assembly. Unlike thicker cuts of turkey breast or hunks of steak that take longer to heat, thin-sliced meat can be layered onto bread and placed in the toaster oven topped fully loaded with cheese and toppings. Since the depth of the meat matches the toppings, the whole sandwich will cook evenly (just like it's done at the local deli). If you're building a cold turkey sub or a higher stacked sandwich like a reuben, you can heat the meat separately (if desired) before topping the sandwich with toppings like Russian dressing.