30 Tasty Recipes To Use Leftover Limes Before They Go Bad

So, you bought a ton of limes, and now they're slowly starting to go bad in your fridge. You need to find a way to use them, fast. But there are only so many times you can put a wedge of lime in your ice water before you start to get bored. That's why we've collected this list of some of our all-time favorite recipes that call for lime. In some cases, you'll just be using lime juice, while other recipes specify that you should also employ lime zest for a slightly bitter but pronounced citrusy note. Either way, you'll get that delicious zing that only lime can provide.

This list contains sweet and savory recipes alike, so there's something for everyone. Once you get a closer look at how delicious these recipes are, you'll find that it's easier than you may have expected to use up all those limes.