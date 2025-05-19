Skip The Pie And Bake Key Lime Cake This Summer

For some people, summertime means barbecue season and cool, fresh, and fruity desserts. If your go-to warm-weather dessert is a sweet and tart key lime pie, this delicious and show-stopping variation is the perfect alternative to add a special twist to your summer plans. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this impressive 3-layer key lime cake recipe that brings all the bright and zesty flavor to a cake with a moist, tender crumb — courtesy of sour cream in the batter — and a tangy cream cheese frosting. "I love the sweet-tart flavor of key lime pie, so this key lime layer cake is perfect to satisfy that craving," Morone remarks.

With its triple layers of key-lime-infused cake and frosting, it might seem like this is a challenging recipe to pull off. However, although it does require a few steps, it's a fairly simple (and simply perfect) cake that comes together with minimal fuss. And it's well worth the effort. Morone says it best: "With soft, fluffy cake layers, a zesty lime kick, and a creamy frosting to tie it all together, it's perfect for spring and summer gatherings."