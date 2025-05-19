Skip The Pie And Bake Key Lime Cake This Summer
For some people, summertime means barbecue season and cool, fresh, and fruity desserts. If your go-to warm-weather dessert is a sweet and tart key lime pie, this delicious and show-stopping variation is the perfect alternative to add a special twist to your summer plans. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this impressive 3-layer key lime cake recipe that brings all the bright and zesty flavor to a cake with a moist, tender crumb — courtesy of sour cream in the batter — and a tangy cream cheese frosting. "I love the sweet-tart flavor of key lime pie, so this key lime layer cake is perfect to satisfy that craving," Morone remarks.
With its triple layers of key-lime-infused cake and frosting, it might seem like this is a challenging recipe to pull off. However, although it does require a few steps, it's a fairly simple (and simply perfect) cake that comes together with minimal fuss. And it's well worth the effort. Morone says it best: "With soft, fluffy cake layers, a zesty lime kick, and a creamy frosting to tie it all together, it's perfect for spring and summer gatherings."
Gather the ingredients for this 3-layer key lime cake recipe
For the cake batter, you'll need flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, unsalted butter (softened), granulated sugar, large eggs, lime or key lime zest and juice, sour cream, canola or vegetable oil, and whole milk. For the frosting, use powdered sugar, unsalted butter (softened), cream cheese (softened), key lime juice, and vanilla extract. If desired, use a lime wheel and zest for garnish.
3-Layer Key Lime Cake Recipe
This summer, try something special with our impressive 3-layer key lime cake, which offers all the bright, tart, and tangy flavors of the classic pie.
Ingredients
- For the cake
- 2 ½ cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ¾ cups granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon lime or key lime zest
- 1 tablespoon key lime juice
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup canola or vegetable oil
- 1 cup whole milk
- For the frosting
- 5 cups powdered sugar
- ¾ cups unsalted butter, softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons key lime juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Optional Ingredients
- Lime wheel, for garnish
- Lime zest, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 350 F.
- Line the bottom of 3 cake pans with parchment paper. Lightly spray the sides and bottom of the pans with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, set aside.
- Add the softened butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment and beat until combined and fluffy.
- Add in the eggs, zest, juice, sour cream, and oil and beat until well combined.
- Mix in about half of the flour mixture along with half of the milk, then slowly mix in the remaining flour and milk and beat until the batter comes together.
- Divide the batter evenly between the cake pans.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until the cakes are golden and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool completely.
- Meanwhile, make the frosting by adding the powdered sugar, butter, cream cheese, key lime juice, and vanilla extract to the bowl of a stand mixer and beating with the paddle attachment until smooth and fluffy. Set aside.
- Use a serrated knife to flatten the cakes by cutting off the domed part of the tops of each cake.
- Place one of the cakes onto a plate or serving platter and pipe or spread frosting on top. Add another layer of cake on top, repeat until the cake is assembled.
- Spread the remaining frosting evenly onto the top and sides of the cake.
- Decorate the cake as desired, then slice and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|731
|Total Fat
|34.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|124.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|102.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|80.3 g
|Sodium
|355.9 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g
What are some tips to making perfect key lime cake?
You may have mastered your key lime pie recipe, but cake is another story — especially when it has three layers and frosting. It's not really more complicated than making pastry dough or pie filling, and it's not difficult to produce an impressive result. Jessica Morone has a few tips to help you on your way. "For a perfect key lime cake, make sure your ingredients, especially eggs and butter, are at room temperature so the batter mixes evenly," Morone recommends. When you begin to combine the wet and dry ingredients, it's important not to overwork the gluten in the flour. "Don't overmix once you add the dry ingredients, or you'll lose that soft, tender crumb," she warns.
There's something so elegant and special about a perfectly frosted cake. Though it does require a bit of finesse, if you take a few precautions, it's certainly not beyond the reach of a home cook. For optimal results, Morone suggests starting with a layer of frosting to contain the crumbs that might otherwise make your icing lumpy and textured. "If you make a thin crumb coat of frosting on the cake and then refrigerate it for about 15 minutes so it sets before adding more frosting, it's the best way to make sure your frosting looks nice and smooth." This will help the first layer stick so you don't start tearing up the surface of the cake as you spread frosting.
What are some ways to change up this recipe?
This 3-layer key lime cake is pretty perfect as is, but you can make a few modifications to transform it as you wish. Although this is a key lime cake, if you can't find key limes or happen to have some regular limes on hand, you can switch them up or use a combination. Morone notes, "You can buy key lime juice all year round to get the right flavor." She also says, "Regular limes are a perfectly fine substitute, just note that the flavor will be a bit less tart and slightly more floral than the classic key lime." To adjust for the flavor difference, she suggests, "You can also add a little extra zest to boost the citrus flavor if using regular limes."
If you want to go in a different direction and add an extra layer of fruity flavor to your layer cake, Morone suggests, "For a fun twist, try layering the cake with a coconut or raspberry filling, or fold toasted coconut into the batter for added texture." And if texture is your thing and you want to play up the key lime pie profile of your cake, "A graham cracker crumble between layers or sprinkled on top can give a nod to key lime pie," Morone says.