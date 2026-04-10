Cilantro Lime Shrimp Tacos Recipe

These cilantro lime shrimp tacos are fresh, tangy, spicy, and replete with the flavors of Mexico's coastal region. If you like your lunch to feel like a relaxing meal by the Gulf of Mexico, then this recipe might be the one you're looking for.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, there are plenty of seafood dishes from Mexico you simply must try, but these cilantro shrimp tacos might be in our top 3 favorites. We start by marinating the shrimp in a bright, spicy, cilantro-laden and pico de gallo-inspired marinade. Then we pan fry the shrimp, and heap it in tortillas with a refreshing cabbage slaw and more homemade pico de gallo. The whole dish feels light, zesty, and perfect with a cold Michelada.

You can store these, divided into components, for a few days in your fridge — they make for excellent lunches on the go. That way, you can be transported to a beach in Mexico while never leaving your office desk.