9 Classic Seafood Dishes From Mexico You Need To Try

One of the easiest dishes to make, and a great way to dip your toe into the world of Mexican seafood, is ceviche. While the idea of eating raw fish might turn you off, you needn't be scared since the acidic juices used to create the dish "cook" the fish just enough to keep it safe while keeping the dish light and refreshing at the same time.

Reyna Venegas tells us that while there are several ways to make ceviche, most use the same principle: Just raw fish soaked in something acidic, which is usually lime juice. Shrimp, white fish, and scallops are the most common types of seafood used, but you could also use squid or octopus as your main protein. And while lime juice is the most common choice, Venegas says that some places use vinegar or add tropical fruits like mango. Then there's Peruvian ceviche, which uses all different kinds of citrus, or other fruits like passionfruit.

Venegas explains that in Mexico, "we just keep it simple, and just cure the fish with lime juice." There are some places in Baja, the chef reveals, that will also use Clamato or V8 as the liquid to cure the fish. But no matter how the ceviche is made, it's always a summer dish. "When it's hot in summer, you just want something refreshing which is not a salad," she says.