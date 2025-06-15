Aguachile Vs Ceviche: What's The Difference?

Try explaining a dish of aguachile or ceviche to someone, and it's more than likely you'll come up with the same description for both: fresh raw seafood served in a lime juice marinade. And as they're served in American restaurants like tartare dishes, this is fairly accurate, though there are some differences.

Ceviche, which hails from Peru, is probably the better known of the two and has become something of a catchall term for this style of dish. It features raw fish or seafood that is "cooked" by marinating in citrus juice for 20-30 minutes, often with onions and peppers. Mexican aguachile, on the other hand, is seafood mixed with lime juice and served immediately, resulting in a different texture in the fish. Aguachile also tends to be spicier.

Travel to the country of origin, however, and you'll find that there's much more that separates aguachile and ceviche. Although there are plenty of regional variations, traditional versions of the dishes might only overlap in that they contain raw, marinated seafood.