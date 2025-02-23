Don't Settle For Basic Shrimp Cocktail When You Can Give It A Fiery Twist
Even when shrimp cocktail is prepared with the attention it deserves — meaning shrimp that are poached in a flavorful broth and served with a cocktail sauce that's freshly made with just a bit of zing from horseradish — the familiar starter can seem a bit timeworn and basic. But shrimp lovers can polish up that old standard with some Mexican-style inspiration that's infinitely customizable and sure to be a hit with friends and family.
There are two major differences with shrimp cocktails served in Mexico. For one, rather than a thick dipping sauce, the shrimp are immersed in a loose tomatoey wash full of other chunky additions like onions, celery, chiles, or avocados. The second difference is the sauce is probably spiked with a few dashes of Mexican hot sauce rather than horseradish to give it a fiery contrast to the sweet shrimp. Don't fear the heat, as it's an integral flavor component that helps balance the sweet, tomato based sauce.
This shrimp cocktail has more to enjoy
The tomato background of Mexican-style shrimp cocktail is more like gazpacho, but it's made of sweet ketchup and fresh tomatoes thinned out with a splash of clam juice or broth, a bit of lime juice and that hit of hot sauce. White or red diced onions provide a savory balance, and the optional crunch of jicama or cucumber can help stretch a small amount of pricy shrimp to serve a crowd. The star of the show, those tender, whole shrimp (tail-off for easier eating) are stirred in and allowed to marinate in the flavors before serving. The crowning addition to the cocktail, diced, ripe avocado, helps tame the heat while adding contrast in color and texture, too.
This version is always served with saltine crackers or fried, flat corn tostadas for scooping up the delicious cocktail, which is the perfect way to enjoy each savory bite. When the shrimp runs out, there's no shame in going after every last bit of the addictive soupy tomato sauce in the serving bowl — it's like the ultimate seafood Bloody Maria mix, just waiting for that splash of tequila.