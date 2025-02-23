Don't Settle For Basic Shrimp Cocktail When You Can Give It A Fiery Twist

Even when shrimp cocktail is prepared with the attention it deserves — meaning shrimp that are poached in a flavorful broth and served with a cocktail sauce that's freshly made with just a bit of zing from horseradish — the familiar starter can seem a bit timeworn and basic. But shrimp lovers can polish up that old standard with some Mexican-style inspiration that's infinitely customizable and sure to be a hit with friends and family.

Advertisement

There are two major differences with shrimp cocktails served in Mexico. For one, rather than a thick dipping sauce, the shrimp are immersed in a loose tomatoey wash full of other chunky additions like onions, celery, chiles, or avocados. The second difference is the sauce is probably spiked with a few dashes of Mexican hot sauce rather than horseradish to give it a fiery contrast to the sweet shrimp. Don't fear the heat, as it's an integral flavor component that helps balance the sweet, tomato based sauce.