11 Frozen Shrimp Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Shrimp is a versatile, protein-rich, low-fat shellfish that is quick to prepare, making it as convenient as it is delicious. The sweet, briny, ocean-like flavor and meaty texture make shrimp the ideal base for some of our favorite meals, like a summer shrimp salad, honey walnut shrimp, and shrimp fried rice.

As tasty as the crustacean is, it can be a struggle to keep shrimp fresh. The amount of time uncooked shrimp lasts in the fridge is short, typically only a few days. Fortunately, seafood producers across the country offer frozen shrimp in various raw and cooked preparations with a variety of sauces, breadings, and combinations.

Though bags and boxes of frozen shrimp line the freezer section of your local grocery store, these brands are not all alike. Many focus on sustainable fishing practices to deliver the cleanest shrimp possible to your grocer's freezer. Others offer a range of unique products that are beyond the ordinary. Some are more nutritious than others, while still others offer great affordability.

Taking these elements into consideration, I taste-tested a range of frozen shrimp products from a group of nationally available brands to find the best. Evaluating each overall brand's portfolio of products in addition to the products I tasted, I decided which producer you should stock your freezer with and which to avoid. Here are the 11 best and worst shrimp brands ranked.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.