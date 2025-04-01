The Kirkland Brand Frozen Seafood That's A Serious Must-Buy At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's appeal is, in large part, due to unbeatable prices on massive packaged products that'll last you weeks or even months. While Costco offers various name brands, their proprietary Kirkland brand brings high-quality products, many of which are backed by famous producers. According to a taste test of various frozen seafood products at Costco, the Kirkland brand frozen seafood that more than makes the cut is Kirkland Wild Argentine Red Shrimp.

The criteria for the test were taste, texture, and appearance. Right out of the bag, the Kirkland shrimp looked as fresh as frozen shrimp can look, with a bright red hue. The shrimp were peeled, deveined, and tailless, earning extra points for convenience. The freshness indicated by their appearance carried over into both taste and texture. Instead of a rubbery, chewy texture and fishy taste that can sometimes befall frozen shrimp, the taste tester described the Kirkland shrimp as "buttery, soft, and delicate." The convenience, visual appeal, and elegant flavor profile of these Wild Argentine shrimp not only earn a seal of approval from shrimp lovers but also might even convert shrimp haters.