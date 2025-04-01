The Kirkland Brand Frozen Seafood That's A Serious Must-Buy At Costco
Costco's appeal is, in large part, due to unbeatable prices on massive packaged products that'll last you weeks or even months. While Costco offers various name brands, their proprietary Kirkland brand brings high-quality products, many of which are backed by famous producers. According to a taste test of various frozen seafood products at Costco, the Kirkland brand frozen seafood that more than makes the cut is Kirkland Wild Argentine Red Shrimp.
The criteria for the test were taste, texture, and appearance. Right out of the bag, the Kirkland shrimp looked as fresh as frozen shrimp can look, with a bright red hue. The shrimp were peeled, deveined, and tailless, earning extra points for convenience. The freshness indicated by their appearance carried over into both taste and texture. Instead of a rubbery, chewy texture and fishy taste that can sometimes befall frozen shrimp, the taste tester described the Kirkland shrimp as "buttery, soft, and delicate." The convenience, visual appeal, and elegant flavor profile of these Wild Argentine shrimp not only earn a seal of approval from shrimp lovers but also might even convert shrimp haters.
How to best enjoy Costco's frozen red shriump
Kirkland Wild Argentine Red Shrimp are packaged and processed raw, and you can cook them using many different methods. If you want to rid the shrimp of excess water incurred due to freezing them, you can thaw and flash cook them in a saute pan. They'll be a bit smaller due to water loss, but they'll also have a more concentrated butteriness and won't water down a sauce you might add them to. To flash cook them, simply place the shrimp in a hot skillet over high heat for a minute without moving them. After a minute, you can stir them for another minute before taking them off the heat.
Flash-cooked shrimp would be a great addition to Alfredo pasta or a ultra-creamy shrimp and summer vegetable risotto. You could also toss flash-cooked shrimp in a coating of flour or cornstarch and seasonings before pan frying them.
Boiling thawed shrimp is another, even simpler method. They'll remain plump and delicate, making them perfect for a cold boiled shrimp appetizer to serve with Cindy's Kitchen spicy cocktail sauce. Cold boiled shrimp would also make a tasty addition to a Greek salad. Finally, an air fryer is the fuss-free way to cook frozen shrimp without having to thaw them first.