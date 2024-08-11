The Fuss-Free Way To Cook Frozen Shrimp (No Thawing Required)

Shrimp doesn't take long to cook, but it can be a little finicky. You can generally take it off the stove once it's opaque all the way through — but you'll want to avoid overdoing it since this can lead to rubbery seafood. You can also use a meat thermometer to get a more accurate read of when your shrimp have hit the recommended internal temperature of 135-140 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can be a little tricky to poke these smaller crustaceans. Using frozen seafood adds a whole extra step since you'll generally want to thaw frozen shrimp before throwing it in a pan.

If you want to stock up on bags of frozen shrimp, yet cook them in a practically foolproof way, turn to your air fryer instead. You can throw your rock-hard crustaceans right in the basket, skipping the extra defrosting step entirely. And while it does take a little longer than sauteing fresh seafood on the stove (which usually only requires a few minutes on each side) or cooking raw shrimp in the air fryer, this device provides a hands-off method that doesn't require constant attention to your frozen food. You can rest easy knowing your shrimp will be ready to eat, yet still nice and supple when you pull them out.