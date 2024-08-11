The Fuss-Free Way To Cook Frozen Shrimp (No Thawing Required)
Shrimp doesn't take long to cook, but it can be a little finicky. You can generally take it off the stove once it's opaque all the way through — but you'll want to avoid overdoing it since this can lead to rubbery seafood. You can also use a meat thermometer to get a more accurate read of when your shrimp have hit the recommended internal temperature of 135-140 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can be a little tricky to poke these smaller crustaceans. Using frozen seafood adds a whole extra step since you'll generally want to thaw frozen shrimp before throwing it in a pan.
If you want to stock up on bags of frozen shrimp, yet cook them in a practically foolproof way, turn to your air fryer instead. You can throw your rock-hard crustaceans right in the basket, skipping the extra defrosting step entirely. And while it does take a little longer than sauteing fresh seafood on the stove (which usually only requires a few minutes on each side) or cooking raw shrimp in the air fryer, this device provides a hands-off method that doesn't require constant attention to your frozen food. You can rest easy knowing your shrimp will be ready to eat, yet still nice and supple when you pull them out.
Cooking frozen shrimp in the air fryer
To blast your frozen shrimp with warmth right from the start, make sure to preheat your air fryer before you pop them in. If your seafood comes out of the bag in a bit of a block, you'll want to separate each crustacean ahead of time, so that all sides can cook evenly. You can use shrimp with the tails either on or off — just make sure that they're peeled and deveined beforehand. And just like with fresh seafood, go ahead and toss them in whatever sauce or seasonings you prefer. Keep it simple with some olive oil and Cajun seasoning, Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, or lemon pepper, or deploy a yummy garlic butter sauce. Just make sure to shake off any excess sauce before tossing your shrimp in the air fryer basket.
With a preheated device set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll only need 7 to 10 minutes until you're good to go, depending on how big your crustaceans are. You typically don't need to flip your seafood halfway through, although you can shake your basket. And if you are using a sauce, feel free to give your finished product another quick brush before digging in.