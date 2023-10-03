How Long It Takes To Cook Raw Shrimp In The Air Fryer

If you have an air fryer, you may agree with the sentiment that it's one of the best kitchen appliances that you can buy. After all, you can quickly cook just about anything in there, including things you may not have expected, such as raw seafood — and shrimp is no exception.

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to cook shrimp for convenient weeknight dinners, look no further then your air fryer. So, just how quick is quick? With your air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it takes between 6 to 8 minutes to cook the shrimp. This time frame will work for either marinated or breaded shrimp, so feel free to pick the way you prefer without worrying about how it will affect the cooking time; either way, there's no need to flip the shrimp halfway through the cooking time.

To know that the shrimp is done, you'll check to make sure that the shrimp are opaque, if you're cooking marinated shrimp. If you're cooking breaded shrimp, you'll know that they're done when they are golden and crispy on the outside. If you're worried about overcooking the shrimp, you can always set your air fryer for eight minutes, but then check it at the five or six-minute mark. If it's done, then you can simply take them out early, but if they still need a bit more time then you can leave them in for the remainder of the cooking time.