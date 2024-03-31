Cilantro-Lime Tilapia Burgers Recipe

The FDA recommends that adults consume at least 8 ounces of fish per week, citing benefits such as increased heart and bone health, as well as a reduction in obesity and certain cancers. If you struggle to find ways to include fish in your diet, making fish burgers could be a tasty way to eat more. If you regularly consume fish, this could be a fun new recipe to add to your repertoire.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for tilapia burgers inspired by the flavors of Latin America. "I traveled to Guatemala three times and enjoyed several delicious tilapia and other fish dishes there," Bottalico says. "The spices and toppings they used gave me ideas for how to add more interest and a brighter flavor to a fish burger." Cilantro and paprika are added to the patties, while lime juice and more cilantro mix with Greek yogurt and other ingredients to make a delectable, creamy cilantro-lime sauce to spread on the burgers. Before serving, the burgers are topped with lettuce, radish, and avocado.

While the recipe is written for tilapia, most kinds of mild white fish, including flounder, cod, haddock, and snapper, would also work well. The recipe makes four large burgers, but you can opt to make six smaller ones if you like. Try this recipe if you're looking for a versatile fish recipe to serve at anything from a weeknight dinner to a backyard cookout.