Fajita Pasta with Cilantro Lime Sauce Recipe

If you love a healthy dose of flavor and are open to the idea of mixing cuisines, then this fajita pasta may just have your name on it. We've combined the smoky flavors of sizzling fajitas with tender and creamy pasta to create a unique lunch or dinner that can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Multicolored peppers are the star of the show, offering many health benefits, lots of color, and rich flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I've always loved making fajitas because they're easy to throw together and are a crowd pleaser. I'm creating my own fajita seasoning with individual spices, but if you have a fajita seasoning blend on hand, you can opt for that to simplify." Keep reading to learn how to combine two popular dishes into one that will delight everyone at the table.