Sizzling Tofu Fajitas Recipe
If you're looking for an eye-catching entree, ordering fajitas promises lots of glances your way as the steaming hot pan makes its way to your table. The combination of sizzling sounds, enticing aromas, and vibrant colors immediately captures the diners' attention, and the bold and savory taste profile makes it a winning meal. Luckily, you don't have to go to a restaurant to enjoy fajitas, and making them at home actually opens up a world of possibility. Fajitas can be made with various proteins such as chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu, and this versatility makes them suitable for a diverse range of dietary preferences, including meat lovers, vegetarians, and those looking for healthier options.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for sizzling tofu fajitas and says, "This simple plant-based recipe is so delicious and perfect for a quick dinner." She notes that she likes to make a marinade for the vegetables and tofu to boost the flavor, and you can even make it a day in advance. If you have a little extra time in the morning, you can leave it in your fridge to marinate all day and then it's just a matter of getting everything into a hot skillet.
Gather the ingredients for sizzling tofu fajitas
To make this recipe, hit up the produce aisle for a package of super firm tofu, bell peppers, and red onion. "I like using a mix of colors for the bell peppers to make the dish vibrant and bursting with color," Hahn says. Then, grab some avocado oil, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, and small flour tortillas. Check your spice cabinet for chili powder, cumin, garlic granules, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Make the fajita seasoning
In a small bowl combine the chili powder, cumin, garlic granules, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Cut the tofu
Cut the tofu into thin ¼-inch strips.
Step 3: Combine some of the ingredients
Put the tofu, sliced bell pepper, and sliced onion into a large bowl and add 2 tablespoons of oil, soy sauce, lime juice, and maple syrup. Stir to coat.
Step 4: Add seasonings and marinate
Add the spice mixture to the tofu/vegetable mixture a little bit at a time, stirring each time you add some. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes, tossing a few times.
Step 5: Add oil to a pan
Add the remaining oil to a cast iron skillet or other large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Add the marinated mixture to the pan
Add the vegetables and tofu and cook for 20-25 minutes or until the vegetables are soft and the tofu has browned.
Step 7: Serve the fajitas
Warm up the tortillas and serve the fajitas with optional avocado, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, and/or salsa.
How can I customize these tofu fajitas?
To start, if you are unable to find super firm tofu or you prefer to use extra firm tofu, this will work fine but you'll need to press the water out first. To do this, place the tofu in a shallow bowl and stack a plate on top. Then place something heavy on the plate and let it sit for 20 minutes. Then discard the water that has collected in the bowl. "I like using the super firm variety of tofu for any type of stir-fry dish. Because there is a lot of stirring in the fajita preparation, if you use firm or medium tofu, you could end up with a tofu scramble instead of firm strips of tofu," Hahn says, though a tofu scramble would still taste just as good loaded up in a tortilla.
In terms of the fajita vegetables, although peppers and onion are typically the star vegetables in fajitas, you can get creative with the types of peppers. Adding in sliced poblano and Anaheim chilis will add a wonderful flavor. If it's heat you're after, then put some jalapeño and Serrano peppers into the mix to spice things up. You can also add other vegetables like mushrooms and zucchini for more variety.
What can I serve with these tofu fajitas?
Serve your sizzling tofu fajitas with warm flour or corn tortillas. This allows your guests to create their own fajitas by filling the tortillas with the flavorful tofu mixture. A classic guacamole adds a creamy and rich element to your meal. Try one with mashed avocados, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Offer a variety of salsas, such as pico de gallo or salsa verde to provide a range of spiciness levels to suit different tastes. Sour cream and cheese go well with fajitas. Crisp shredded lettuce adds a refreshing crunch to the fajitas and chopped tomatoes also are a great way to balance the flavors.
Rice is always a good side dish for a Mexican themed meal. Serve with Mexican rice or flavor brown or white rice by adding chopped cilantro and lime juice. This will add a fresh and citrusy kick to the meal. Beans make a nice pairing and black beans, pinto, or refried beans all work well with this meal.
|Calories per Serving
|676
|Total Fat
|33.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|70.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.5 g
|Total Sugars
|9.8 g
|Sodium
|1,539.2 mg
|Protein
|31.2 g