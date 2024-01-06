Sizzling Tofu Fajitas Recipe

If you're looking for an eye-catching entree, ordering fajitas promises lots of glances your way as the steaming hot pan makes its way to your table. The combination of sizzling sounds, enticing aromas, and vibrant colors immediately captures the diners' attention, and the bold and savory taste profile makes it a winning meal. Luckily, you don't have to go to a restaurant to enjoy fajitas, and making them at home actually opens up a world of possibility. Fajitas can be made with various proteins such as chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu, and this versatility makes them suitable for a diverse range of dietary preferences, including meat lovers, vegetarians, and those looking for healthier options.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for sizzling tofu fajitas and says, "This simple plant-based recipe is so delicious and perfect for a quick dinner." She notes that she likes to make a marinade for the vegetables and tofu to boost the flavor, and you can even make it a day in advance. If you have a little extra time in the morning, you can leave it in your fridge to marinate all day and then it's just a matter of getting everything into a hot skillet.