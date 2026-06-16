Trader Joe's June 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
June 21 is the official start date for summer, and Trader Joe's has pretty much everything you need to get ready for BBQs, parties, and road trips, with crowd-pleasing treats that make hosting, dining, and summer snacking easy. Part of the fun of shopping at TJ's is the chance to explore its curated selection of unique seasonal goodies. These warm-weather foods and beverages are fun, convenient, and offer limited-edition flavors and ingredients. You'll see the return of fan-favorites, new twists on old products, and trendy, viral items like the new mini tote bags that are sure to sell out instantly. The totes will be available in a super cute striped pastel design starting on June 17, 2026.
Trader Joe's has the hands-down best finds infused with the flavors of the season. The latest offerings explore classic essences of summer, like sour cherry, strawberry, pistachio, melon, tomato, and peppers. One of the most innovative new products is a spicy, cheesy dip that you can use for everything from veggies and chips to grilled burgers and chicken. You'll also find a tasty limited-edition cheese that has been brined and injected with tangy Spanish tomato jam, making it perfect for seafood boils and sandwiches. If you're planning a grocery run, don't leave before you've read this list of the 15 best Trader Joe's items in June 2026.
Sour Cherry Cotton Candy
This delightfully pink cotton candy has a flavor that will appeal to adults and kids. Made from spun sugar with natural sour cherry flavor and vegetable coloring, it's the perfect combination of tart and sweet. On Reddit, a Trader Joe's employee described it as a "10/10," while another Redditor said, "So good. Some bites are sweet and some are super sour."
Sour Cherry Cotton Candy; $1.99 for a 1.5-ounce container
The Sheepish Tomato
Cheeses made with goat and sheep milk lend the perfect tanginess to the umami flavors of tomatoes, and this Sheepish Tomato cheese from Trader Joe's packs the tomato into the recipe. Made from a nutty, Spanish sheep's milk, the cheese is brined, dried, and aged before being injected with tomato jam and aged some more. A great choice for sandwiches, summer tapas, or a charcuterie board.
The Sheepish Tomato; $5.99 for a 6-ounce package
Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Honey Nuggets
This decadent new chocolate bar is the milk chocolate version of the Belgian dark chocolate with almonds that we named best Trader Joe's chocolate bar. This limited-edition variety features honey as well as whole almonds, with a Redditor suggesting that it's like Toblerone. Use it to make s'mores at summer cookouts, or chop it up for a sweet and nutty ice cream topping.
Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Honey Nuggets; $2.99 a bar
Strawberry & Corn Flake Cake Muffin & Loaf Cake Mix
This novel baking mix box gives cereal a second life as a muffin topping with a bag of slightly salty corn flakes to top your treat with. It makes 12 strawberry-flavored muffins or one 8-inch by 4-inch loaf; just add milk, eggs, oil, and butter. A rave review on r/traderjoes claims the product is "straight fire."
Strawberry & Corn Flake Cake Muffin & Loaf Cake Mix; $4.49 a box
Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers
We never skip Trader Joe's dumplings because they're a savory, no-fuss meal to make on a summer evening. This new vegetarian option from Trader Joe's comes from a Korean supplier and each dumpling is filled with spicy kimchi and glass noodles. One Redditor raves, "Love them! Spicy! Nice texture outside and in. Dipped in fish sauce and coconut aminos."
Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers; $3.49 for a 16-ounce package
Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert
This new creamy, nutty, frozen summer treat was inspired by a previous TJ's product, fan-favorite Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte, the creamiest possible gelato. One shopper rated it a 9/10 on r/traderjoes, saying, "I'd definitely purchase this again and mix it with their Fabrizia Pistachio Liqueur." On Facebook, a customer called it "perfection," and "better than Talenti."
Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert; $3.99 a pint
Spicy Queso Dip
If you think Trader Joe's White Queso is a dip that deserves a spot in their product hall of fame, this new item was made for you. White cheddar is the foundation for a creamy, smoky, spicy dip that features jalapeños, chipotle, and dried red chili. A Redditor suggests that the dip plus "soy chorizo and the truly lime chips is a wicked combo."
Spicy Queso Dip; $3.99 for a 10-ounce tub
Strawberry Mini Mochi Gummies
Sourced from Thailand, these mochi gummies combine light, sticky rice cake texture with sweet, tangy strawberry flavor, and have already earned a devoted following. One shopper says, "They're fun. They taste like strawberry Australian licorice. Love the texture, it's somewhere between mochi and Swedish fish. I bet they'd be great frozen." Could they be the new hands-down best Trader Joe's gummy candies?
Strawberry Mini Mochi Gummies; $2.29 a package
Uncured Bacon Bits
Bacon bits add smoky, savory flavor and crunchy texture to everything from salads to pasta and casseroles. Trader Joe's new Uncured Bacon Bits are made from cooked, crumbled bacon that is nitrate- and nitrite-free. Instagram account Trader Joes Woahs described it as simple and convenient, and "one of those products I didn't know I needed until I saw it."
Uncured Bacon Bits; $3.29 for a 3-ounce package
Triple Chip Crispy Cookies
Some chocolate chip cookie fans love chewy, soft cookies, and others prefer them thin and crispy, and if you love a crispy chocolate chip cookie, TJ's is the best brand to buy. Each cookie is snappy and rich with a buttery, caramel flavor. On r/traderjoes, shoppers say they're a Tate's Bake Shop dupe, with one stating, "got these today and already had to hide them!"
Triple Chip Crispy Cookies; $4.49 for an 8.5-ounce tub
Two Potato Hash
Use this veggie mix to make a hearty potato breakfast hash at home. Like the TJ's Holiday Vegetable Hash, it contains bite-sized pieces of sweet and Yukon potatoes as well as red and green bell peppers and yellow and red onions. Alternatively, use it to make cottage or shepherd's pie, soup, stir-fries, frittata, or homemade egg bites.
Two Potato Hash; $4.99 for 14 ounces
Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups
Trader Joe's is already the go-to spot for delicious dark chocolate peanut butter cups, and now offers a new fruity variety. Each dark chocolate shell is filled with a creamy blend of mango and passion fruit filling. One Redditor claims they're "obsessed with these," while another says, "the dark chocolate bitterness tames down the sweetness." They're time-limited, so stock up now.
Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups; $4.29 a bag
Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes
This returning Trader Joe's chocolate bar has a dedicated legion of fans. It comes from Belgium and is made from 31% cacao milk chocolate blended with crispy corn flakes for a crunchy, sweet, and salty result. One Redditor says, "The crunch is so unique and I love the hint of salt." Another suggests that it's "really good mixed in with vanilla ice cream."
Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes; $3.49 a bar
Picasso melons
Picasso melons are a specialty type of melon that is very sweet and similar to honeydew or cantaloupe in flavor. Some even describe this white melon as tasting more like an Asian pear. It debuted in 2022 exclusive to Five Crowns but has been available at TJ's in the past. Some say it's great with prosciutto and balsamic glaze, while Five Crowns recommends trying it grilled.
Picasso melon; around $5 each
Trader Joe's Mini Pastel Striped Canvas Tote Bags
Whether you've consistently missed out on the viral mini tote bags at Trader Joe's in the past or are trying to collect them all, we have amazing news. On June 17, 2026, you can snag a brand new design in pink, blue, lavender, or green pastel stripes. Don't delay, they won't last long!
Trader Joe's Mini Pastel Striped Canvas Tote Bags; $2.99 each