The Trader Joe's Dumplings We Never Skip

It's undeniable that Trader Joe's has the frozen food game on lock. From its staple vegetable fried rice to the underrated mushroom risotto, Trader Joe's has an abundance of great frozen entrees. Where TJ's particularly shines is with frozen dumplings. Many kinds have come and gone, but the pork gyoza potstickers are one we hope the store never retires.

Despite one or two less than stellar Trader Joe's frozen dumpling flavors, the grocery giant really hit its stride with its pork gyoza potstickers. Easily earning the top spot in our ranking of the chain's dumplings, the pork potstickers provide savory goodness in each bite. Filled with pork, cabbage, green onions, and a touch of garlic and ginger, the potstickers don't skimp on the meat. From the first taste, pork is clearly the main character, with the veggies adding an herbaceous balance.

The dumplings are perfect for a quick, yet satisfying dish, and other Trader Joe's fans agree. One Instagram user said they usually turn to stir fries or noodles "when I want something easy and delicious but don't have time or [am] too tired to cook," but discovering TJ's gyoza potstickers expanded their go-to meals. From pan-frying to steaming, there are multiple ways to prepare the potstickers and an endless amount of tasty outcomes.