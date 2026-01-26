The Trader Joe's Dumplings We Never Skip
It's undeniable that Trader Joe's has the frozen food game on lock. From its staple vegetable fried rice to the underrated mushroom risotto, Trader Joe's has an abundance of great frozen entrees. Where TJ's particularly shines is with frozen dumplings. Many kinds have come and gone, but the pork gyoza potstickers are one we hope the store never retires.
Despite one or two less than stellar Trader Joe's frozen dumpling flavors, the grocery giant really hit its stride with its pork gyoza potstickers. Easily earning the top spot in our ranking of the chain's dumplings, the pork potstickers provide savory goodness in each bite. Filled with pork, cabbage, green onions, and a touch of garlic and ginger, the potstickers don't skimp on the meat. From the first taste, pork is clearly the main character, with the veggies adding an herbaceous balance.
The dumplings are perfect for a quick, yet satisfying dish, and other Trader Joe's fans agree. One Instagram user said they usually turn to stir fries or noodles "when I want something easy and delicious but don't have time or [am] too tired to cook," but discovering TJ's gyoza potstickers expanded their go-to meals. From pan-frying to steaming, there are multiple ways to prepare the potstickers and an endless amount of tasty outcomes.
Spruce up pork gyoza potstickers with other Trader Joe's offerings
A dash of soy sauce is all that's needed to make the potstickers a satisfying meal, but there are far too many Trader Joe's Asian-inspired foods and ingredients to eat the dumplings alone. If you don't feel like heating up anything else, there are a number of sauces from the beloved grocery store that will amp up the potstickers. Trader Joe's yangnyeom sauce — a sweet and savory mix of soy sauce, molasses, and gochugaru flakes — adds a touch of heat to the potstickers. If you want something a little more fiery, try out TJ's Thai sweet ginger sauce.
For sides to pair with the dumplings, the grocery chain has plenty of options. Steamed green beans and baby bok choy easily complement the potstickers, and they don't take too long to prepare. To give your meal an extra kick, sprinkle some of Trader Joe's crunchy chili onion atop both the pork potstickers and vegetables. The store's stir fry veggie blend — a mix of cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, and snow peas — also works in a pinch.
If you're looking for something a little cozier, simmer the pork dumplings in some chicken or beef store-bought broth. When heating the broth, add in a dash of soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and shredded ginger. Paired with green onions, shiitake mushrooms, and napa cabbage, the dumplings taste as hearty as ever.