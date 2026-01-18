11 Store-Bought Bone Broths, Ranked

In case you haven't noticed, the bone broth section of most retailers has exploded. And it's not surprising, considering bone broth has gotten some well-deserved nutritional publicity (I'll get to that in a minute). Never wanting to miss an opportunity, many brands have added bone broth to their lineup of regular broths and stocks. How is bone broth different from other broths and stocks? To put it simply, regular broth is a liquid made by simmering meats, vegetables, and herbs in water. The simmering time is typically up to two hours.

Stock is like broth, but bones are often added, and it's simmered longer, often up to six hours. Bone broth is basically stock (bones, water, and sometimes vegetables and herbs) that's simmered for an extended time – up to 48 hours. This lengthy simmering gives the bones time to release gelatin and collagen, enriching the liquid with protein and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

Class over, let's get to the ranking. To help you navigate this huge category, I purchased 11 brands of beef bone broth and compared them side-by-side. I judged each one based on flavor, consistency, and price. As a nutritionist, I also factored in nutrition. Truth is, most of the brands were yummy, and many also contained high-quality ingredients. For that reason, rather than saying "worst to best," this ranking starts with my least favorite and works its way up to my favorite. But you can't go wrong with any of them.