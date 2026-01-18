11 Store-Bought Bone Broths, Ranked
In case you haven't noticed, the bone broth section of most retailers has exploded. And it's not surprising, considering bone broth has gotten some well-deserved nutritional publicity (I'll get to that in a minute). Never wanting to miss an opportunity, many brands have added bone broth to their lineup of regular broths and stocks. How is bone broth different from other broths and stocks? To put it simply, regular broth is a liquid made by simmering meats, vegetables, and herbs in water. The simmering time is typically up to two hours.
Stock is like broth, but bones are often added, and it's simmered longer, often up to six hours. Bone broth is basically stock (bones, water, and sometimes vegetables and herbs) that's simmered for an extended time – up to 48 hours. This lengthy simmering gives the bones time to release gelatin and collagen, enriching the liquid with protein and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.
Class over, let's get to the ranking. To help you navigate this huge category, I purchased 11 brands of beef bone broth and compared them side-by-side. I judged each one based on flavor, consistency, and price. As a nutritionist, I also factored in nutrition. Truth is, most of the brands were yummy, and many also contained high-quality ingredients. For that reason, rather than saying "worst to best," this ranking starts with my least favorite and works its way up to my favorite. But you can't go wrong with any of them.
11. Dr. Kellyann
I really wanted to love Dr. Kellyann beef bone broth because the description on the carton was incredibly promising. According to the label, each 1-cup serving contains 70 calories, 10 grams of collagen, and 15 grams of protein. The sodium was reasonable too, at 270 milligrams per serving. Plus, Dr. Kellyann purports that consuming her bone broth encourages weight loss, boosts immunity, and improves appearance. With all that hype, I was excited to start sipping.
The first thing I noticed when I poured the bone broth was the consistency. It was noticeably thicker than most of the others. It wasn't wholly gelatinous, but it wasn't entirely watery either. The color was rich, dark, and inviting. Aside from beef bone broth, the ingredients list includes yeast extract, vegetable broth, a vegetable blend (including organic broccoli, broccoli sprouts, tomato, carrot, spinach, and kale), and others. Sadly, I detected a few of those added ingredients and found them overpowering. The strongest flavors were yeast and kale, and it was unpleasant and bitter when commingled on the palate. I also detected nuances of fresh-cut grass (perhaps it was the broccoli sprouts?).
I paid $9.94 for a 32-ounce container of Dr. Kellyann classic beef bone broth, and, in my opinion, that was too pricey — especially because several other broths on this list were less expensive and downright delicious. For that reason, I ranked this bone broth last.
10. Bonafide
The front of the carton of Bonafide organic beef bone broth asserts that the stock has a five-star taste. I truly wish that were the case. I appreciated that the broth was made with filtered water, 100% organic grass-fed beef bones, and a bunch of other organic ingredients, including onion, celery, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. For me, the problem was the flavor. One sip in and I thought, "This tastes like Band-Aids." Not that I chew on Band-Aids, but you get the point. There was something medicinal and antiseptic about it. I had some taste-tester help, and they also agreed. I doubt it was the apple cider vinegar, or the organic thyme, bay leaf, or parsley because none of those elements give off a rubbery essence.
One serving of Bonafide bone broth is 2 cups, which is double the suggested serving size of most other broths in this ranking. Each serving contains 80 calories, 17 grams of protein, and 750 milligrams of sodium. Since the American Heart Association recommends we cap sodium intake at 2,300 milligrams (with the goal of staying closer to 1,500 milligrams), 750 milligrams is a bit excessive for one serving, even if the serving size is large.
I paid $7.79 for Bonafide's 16.9-ounce container of beef bone broth, and, in my opinion, that was a hefty price tag for the flavor of the broth. I ranked Bonafide second to last because I thought it was slightly better than Dr. Kellyann, but not much.
9. Zoup!
Zoup! is no stranger to the savory liquid arena, so I was excited to try the brand's beef bone broth. The flavor was decent, but I could detect the addition of yeast extract, which I wasn't wild about. Zoup! isn't the only brand to add yeast to its broth; the edible single-cell fungus is used as a flavor enhancer, adding richness, meatiness, and complexity, while boosting umami qualities. That said, if you're getting great flavor from the bones, you shouldn't need the yeast extract.
I was also surprised to find "seasoned with beef" on the label, and "natural flavor" in the ingredient list. Again, I prefer a bone broth made with bones and water (and maybe salt and some seasonings), not one that needs flavor enhancers. Zoup! beef bone broth had the lowest calories of all those I tested (15 calories per cup), but it was also the lowest in protein, with just 3 grams per serving. And sodium was a bit high too, at 430 milligrams per cup.
I paid $8.49 for a 32-ounce jar of Zoup! beef bone broth, and I found that too pricey for my liking. There are more affordable brands devoid of flavorings and yeast, and made with organic ingredients. For that reason, I ranked Zoup! ninth.
8. Fond
I was surprised by the color of Fond beef bone broth because it was the lightest of the brands I sampled. Fond is purportedly slow-simmered in small batches and made with 100% grass-fed cattle. According to the company website, Fond beef bone broth utilizes a 1:1 ratio of bones to water, with simple ingredients of water, bones, and salt.
I appreciated that one serving (1 cup) of Fond bone broth had just 44 calories and delivered 11 grams of protein, but I wasn't thrilled with the 541 milligrams of sodium. In fact, I thought the broth tasted mostly like salt. I also liked that the broth gelled in the refrigerator, indicating that there was a decent amount of collagen in each batch. Why is that important? Because collagen is a major structural component of our hair, skin, nails, tendons, cartilage, and bones, and adequate intake helps maintain the health of these vital tissues.
I paid $9.99 for a 14-ounce jar of Fond beef bone broth, which I thought reasonable for the quality of the product. If you're looking for a clean, organic beef bone broth you can feel good about sipping or using in recipes, Fond is a good choice. I just happened to like other brands better.
7. O Organics
O Organics is a grocery store brand that features all-organic products. I appreciate that, so I included the retailer's bone broth in this lineup. The first thing I noticed when reading the label was that, unlike every other brand in this ranking, there's no mention of bones in the ingredient list. The label reads, "organic beef stock, sea salt, organic beef fat, organic caramel color." Where are the bones? Since one serving (1 cup) delivers 9 grams of protein, I assume they used bones, but they're not listed. That said, and as mentioned above, beef stock is often made with bones; I would simply like to see it on the label.
I liked the mildly beefy flavor of this broth, but it wasn't exceedingly tasty. And I wasn't thrilled by the addition of caramel color. One serving contains 40 calories and 230 milligrams of sodium, so I was pleased by those numbers when compared to some of the saltier brands in this lineup.
I paid $3.99 for a 32-ounce carton of this beef bone broth, which was one of the least expensive brands I purchased. Since I enjoyed plenty of other brands in this ranking more, I ranked O Organics seventh.
6. Butcher's
Butcher's beef bone broth was the only product purchased from the refrigerated section of the grocery store. In fact, I had to ask for help finding it; I didn't realize it would be shelved next to the raw beef. The first thing I noticed about Butcher's was how gelatinous it was. According to the label, the broth is slow-simmered for over 36 hours, so that might explain the viscosity. Long simmering also encourages a deeper, richer flavor, and that was my experience. I detected distinct notes of beef and a hint of sweet carrots.
I appreciated the short, clean ingredient list — filtered water, organic beef, organic carrots. No salt was added, nor was it needed. In fact, since this broth had the lowest sodium of all the brands I tested (115 milligrams per cup), I would consider using it as a base for soups and stews for added nutrition without the added salt. In terms of nutrition, 1 cup of this broth has 50 calories and 11 grams of protein, which I found quite admirable.
I paid $7.49 for a 24-ounce bottle, and I thought that was a fair price considering the quality of the ingredients. I enjoyed this broth immensely and will likely purchase it again. It's not ranked higher because, while I will cook with it, I won't be sipping it from a mug.
5. Swanson
Unlike all the other brands on this list, Swanson beef bone broth came in a 10.75-ounce sipping container. The instructions suggest popping off the cap, warming the broth in the microwave, and sipping it to your heart's content. So that's what I did. And I really liked the experience. The broth was meaty, savory, and had great flavor. In fact, it reminded me of cozy bouillon.
I'm reasonably confident that, since this is a sipping broth, it's intended to be more complex than regular bone broth. The intention is that you sip it like tea, not use it in your next batch of chili (although I'm sure it works in soups and stews). The addition of vegetables and herbs, including carrots, cabbage, onions, parsley, garlic, and thyme, created a broth with well-rounded flavor.
I paid $2.49 for a 10.75-ounce container, and I considered that incredibly reasonable, especially because the container delivered 10 grams of protein for just 50 calories. My only complaint would be that the sodium was a bit high, coming in at 500 milligrams per serving.
I ranked Swanson beef bone broth above Butcher's because I'll repurchase it for sipping. It didn't rank higher because other equally tasty broths will prove to be more versatile in the kitchen.
4. College Inn
College Inn is certainly no stranger to the broth realm; the brand has been serving up its signature broths and stocks since the 1920s. For that reason, I was excited to sample its 100% natural beef bone broth.
Truth be told, I thought the broth tasted a bit unusual at first. I couldn't put my finger on it, but considering vegetable stock is listed as the second ingredient (after beef bone broth), I assume it was the vegetables, and likely the celery root, since the root of celery has a much stronger flavor than the stalk. That said, the flavor mellowed, and I enjoyed the broth's savory qualities. I also noted that this was the only brand with added sugar, which I find an unnecessary addition to savory broth. The label states that the broth is minimally processed and non-GMO, but I would have preferred organic ingredients and no added sugar.
One 8-ounce serving of this broth has 45 calories, 570 milligrams of sodium, and 10 grams of protein. The protein is aligned with most of the other brands in this ranking, but the sodium is a bit high.
I paid $3.99 for a 32-ounce carton of College Inn broth, which makes this one of the more affordable brands on the list. I ranked College Inn fourth because it was tasty, but not as wholesome as the winners in the category.
3. Kettle & Fire
I really liked the label on Kettle & Fire beef bone broth. The product is organic and boasts beef bones from cows that are grass-fed and grass-finished. Grass-finished? Let me clarify. Grass-fed cattle often start with a grass-only diet, but they're eventually switched to grain to fatten them up for slaughter. Grass finished cows eat solely grass and foraged food for the entirety of their lives — no grain ever. Grass-finished beef (and thus the bones) is often better-tasting and delivers a better nutritional profile.
Now for the flavor. I wholly loved this bone broth. It was rich, beef-forward, and complex, likely thanks to the addition of onions, carrots, celery, and herbs. The ingredient list mentioned vinegar, while I couldn't detect the tangy liquid, I'm certain it added depth to the experience.
I paid $8.79 for a 16.9-ounce carton of this beef bone broth and found that an acceptable price for a high-quality product. One serving of Kettle & Fire beef bone broth is 16.9 ounces, which is around 2 cups. For that reason, I wasn't too miffed by the 740 milligrams of sodium. Each serving also contains 80 calories and 19 grams of protein, which makes this a great choice for a low-calorie, nutrient bump.
I will certainly incorporate this bone broth into my everyday cooking (and sipping). I enjoyed Kettle & Fire, but the top two bone broths won my heart more.
2. Bare Bones
Bare Bones beef bone broth was the only broth that came in powder, not liquid form. When combined with hot water, each packet makes 1 cup of beef bone broth. And boy was it tasty. In fact, my first reaction was that the broth had the aroma of comforting beef stew. I could easily sip this broth all day long. It had richness and complexity, like a savory, concentrated bouillon.
I valued the fact that this broth came in handy packets. Not only great for travel (for beef bone broth anytime, anywhere), the dry powder ensures that there's no waste. Once you open a carton or jar of the other brands, the product needs to be refrigerated, and the expiration clock starts ticking.
One packet of Bare Bones beef bone broth has 50 calories, 460 milligrams of sodium, 10 grams of protein, and 5 grams of collagen. Since most other brands didn't mention collagen, I'm pleased to add it here. Yes, I wish the sodium were lower, but the flavor was so delightful, I'm letting it slide.
I paid $8.29 for a box of four, 0.53-ounce packets, which equates to 32 ounces of broth. I thought that a very reasonable price for the brand, especially because the powder can be used as a flavor enhancer in soups and stews, and as a dry seasoning on practically anything. It was tough to rank this bone broth second, but I simply liked the winner more.
1. Pacific
Meet your winner — Pacific organic beef bone broth. In short, I found this brand to have the best flavor overall. The broth had a deep brown color and a rich beef flavor that I found tantalizing. I also detected notes of the reconstituted organic vegetable juices listed on the label (onions, carrots, roasted garlic, and tomatoes), which made this broth a joy to sip, all by itself (both room temperature and warm). While sampling, I envisioned many other uses for this bone broth — far beyond soups and stews. Gravies, sauces, marinades, and ramen noodle recipes instantly came to mind.
In terms of nutrition, one serving (1 cup) contains 40 calories, 360 milligrams of sodium, and 8 grams of protein. Yes, I would have preferred a smidge more protein to align with the other brands (most were closer to 10 grams of protein), but I gave Pacific a pass because the flavor was delectable.
I paid $8.29 for a 32-ounce carton of Pacific beef bone broth, which was quite reasonable for a product brimming with organic ingredients — from the bones to the vegetables and seasonings.
While all the beef bone broths in this ranking were flavorsome, this was the one I kept coming back to. And it will prove to be endlessly versatile in my kitchen.
Methodology
For this ranking, I purchased 11 brands of beef bone broth and sampled them side by side. I found most of the products in my local grocery stores, and I purchased a few online.
To rank them, I tried each product both at room temperature and warm. Why room temperature? Because some of the products were quite gelatinous, and I felt it was important to note that. More gelatin means more collagen, so I wanted to rank accordingly. It's true that some of the brands with the highest viscosity weren't my favorite, but I gave them kudos for nutrition, nonetheless. Note: Not all the brands mentioned the amount of collagen per serving, so I mentioned it when they did.
When sampling, I judged each broth based on flavor, consistency, and versatility. Most of the brands hovered around $8, so there wasn't much to judge there. I'm willing to pay a bit more for a quality product featuring wholesome, organic ingredients.
The winners in the category were broths I would purchase again, for both sipping and cooking. Those with detectable beef flavor and richness were the winners in the end. Sure, homemade bone broth is delicious, but it also requires time, effort, and ingredients you might not have handy (including beef bones). Thankfully, you can easily pick up great-tasting bone broth from your local grocery store. You can't go wrong with any of these brands — especially when cooking — but I'm confident I've ranked them accordingly.