How To Source Affordable Bones For Your Homemade Broth

There is a difference between stock and broth, as stock is made with bones while broth is typically made with meat. Bone broth, however, is like stock on steroids. Bone broth is simmered for much, much longer than stock and therefore has more nutritional and health benefits due to the collagen released from bone marrow. Whether used in soups and stews or heated and sipped on its own, bone broth touts benefits like boosting the appearance of skin, decreasing joint pain, and even promoting gut health. But bone broth can be expensive to buy pre-made from the store or your local farmers market due to the ingredients it uses as well as the number of hours it requires to produce a true bone broth.

While you could easily pay a handsome fee for the best bones for the richest broth, we have a couple of tricks to help bring down the cost of making a rich and healthy bone broth at home. It's always a good idea to develop friendly relationships with your food purveyors, like your local butcher or vendors at the farmers market. If you're lucky or ask nicely enough, you may be able to score scraps and bones from the butcher for free. And if they don't give them away for free, the people behind the meat counter at the grocery store are usually able to sell bones they don't otherwise use for a lower price, like chicken backs and feet.