I Tried 14 Chocolate Bars From Traders Joe's And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Trader Joe's carries a collection of chocolate bars that Willy Wonka himself would be proud of. It's both surprising and not surprising, given the uniquely eclectic nature of the store. Although Trader Joe's only stocks around 4,000 SKUs at any given time — which pales in comparison to standard supermarkets when it comes to things like fresh produce or household staples — it does have serious depth in other areas. Every regular Trader Joe's shopper is familiar with its extensive selection of dips, frozen appetizers, and ground coffee. Chocolate bars also undoubtedly fall into this category.

It's almost overwhelming when you first stumble upon the chocolate stash in the store's dry foods aisle. It's like taking a tour of some of the world's most renowned chocolate-producing regions, with stops in Switzerland, Belgium, and even Peru. There are both milk chocolate and dark chocolate, though dark chocolate seems to be most prominent. Some feature nuts, and one even experiments with coffee, but all are Trader Joe's-branded, affordable, and transparent about their ingredients — usually listing their cocoa percentage right on the wrapper.

Any chocolate lover would be at a crossroads standing in front of the sweet selection, debating which one to pick — which is why I went for all of them. I recently picked up 14 TJ's chocolate bars, tasted them, and ranked them from my least to most favorite. The best of the best were balanced, smooth, and oh-so decadent.