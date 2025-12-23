The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Gummy Candies Are A Mixed Bag (Literally)
Some shoppers might think the limited selection at Trader Joe's is frustrating, but fans know it's all worth it for the chain's unrivaled house-brand items — especially the candy. TJ's has a whole bevy of gummy candy options alone. If you're a fan of all things fruity, chewy, and brightly hued, this is one section of the store where you won't be disappointed by a lack of options. To save you time and help you get the sweetest treat, we ranked nine Trader Joe's gummy candies and found the very best.
The number one spot goes to A Gaggle of Gummy Candy. This may seem obvious, as it combines multiple different gummies to create a best-of-all-worlds dream scenario. However, there's a little more to why this variety is so important and works so well. We hate to say it, but TJ's has some real clunkers in its gummy candy lineup, especially its fruit jellies.
Working through our ranking, we get to better options with far superior textures — gelatin-chewy, toothsome but soft, some with a bit of fluffy marshmallow bounce and density to them — but still, many of these candies are just one flavor, and so get monotonous. The Gaggle, on the other hand, combines all the best of the irresistibly textured candies so you can enjoy a whole delicious diversity of flavors, all with consistencies that won't disappoint.
What gummies make up the gaggle, and what fans have to say
A Gaggle of Gummy Candy is a literal mixed bag. You'll find cola bottles with their sweet, spiced soda flavor; fried eggs with that marshmallowy chew and overall sweetness; and multiple fruit-flavored octopi, cherries, and bears. It's fun to blindly grab a handful and enjoy the variety. No matter what you get, you can rely on a full flavor explosion and a good chew. Plus, this bag is a hefty 14 ounces for under $4.
We've also done a more sweeping ranking of Trader Joe's candy overall, and while it might be hard for anything to beat the almighty TJ's peanut butter cups, the gummy Gaggle might need to be added to the top of this list with its variety and quality. Plenty of fans agree. "I am obsessed with these!!" writes one Reddit user, "I just feel like they taste like a better version (not as tough) of Haribo."
When one Instagrammer gave the Gaggle a less-than-stellar review, commenters sprang to the gummies' defense. "These were incredible!" exclaimed a viewer, "texture was spot on." Another commenter felt similarly: "These are so good and fun to eat! The chewy texture and taste are way beyond my expectations. For the price TJ charges, it's a total steal." The only concern from Gaggle enthusiasts seems to be whether this bag is here to stay. It's worth stocking up — and stuffing stockings with these, too.