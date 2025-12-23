The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Gummy Candies Are A Mixed Bag (Literally)

Some shoppers might think the limited selection at Trader Joe's is frustrating, but fans know it's all worth it for the chain's unrivaled house-brand items — especially the candy. TJ's has a whole bevy of gummy candy options alone. If you're a fan of all things fruity, chewy, and brightly hued, this is one section of the store where you won't be disappointed by a lack of options. To save you time and help you get the sweetest treat, we ranked nine Trader Joe's gummy candies and found the very best.

The number one spot goes to A Gaggle of Gummy Candy. This may seem obvious, as it combines multiple different gummies to create a best-of-all-worlds dream scenario. However, there's a little more to why this variety is so important and works so well. We hate to say it, but TJ's has some real clunkers in its gummy candy lineup, especially its fruit jellies.

Working through our ranking, we get to better options with far superior textures — gelatin-chewy, toothsome but soft, some with a bit of fluffy marshmallow bounce and density to them — but still, many of these candies are just one flavor, and so get monotonous. The Gaggle, on the other hand, combines all the best of the irresistibly textured candies so you can enjoy a whole delicious diversity of flavors, all with consistencies that won't disappoint.