The Selection At Trader Joe's Can Be Annoying, But Here's How To Make It Worth Your While

In a lot of ways, doing your weekly shopping at Trader Joe's is a lot of fun. The atmosphere is lighter than most grocery stores, the smaller selection on the shelves reduces your decision fatigue, and there are always exciting new products to check out. But, for these exact same reasons, shopping at Trader Joe's can also be pretty annoying. The constant cycling of items means that your favorite Trader Joe's products can be discontinued without warning, but, more than that, the limited selection on the shelves can mean that when you reach the register there are still whole columns on your shopping list that you weren't able to find. Fortunately, we've got some tips for how to fix this issue, making sure you can keep visiting your favorite grocery store each week.

The first Trader Joe's fix that we'll offer might not be the most exciting, but it is the most practical: Plan on visiting two grocery stores. Yes, no one wants to add an extra stop to their grocery shopping routine, but it is almost a necessity for Trader Joe's shoppers — or at least those who like to arrive with a list. Trader Joe's stocks fewer items than most grocery stores, and that means that sometimes they simply won't have what you need. But, if you go to TJ's first, and get as much as you can, all you have to do is stop by a different store afterward to fill in the gaps. Sure, it's two stops, but it's the only way you can be guaranteed to both find everything you need and stock up on all the hot new seasonal and limited-time Trader Joe's items.