The 4 Trader Joe's Ingredients You Need To Make The Tastiest Chicken Tikka Masala

Trader Joe's has saved many a weeknight dinner. Whether we are talking about the chain's many frozen microwave meals, or the simple two-ingredient recipes that folks come up with, Trader Joe's is home to many options for easy meals on busy days — and this chicken tikka masala recipe is no different. Sure, it's a bit more complicated than just tossing a tray in the microwave, and requires a whopping four ingredients, but it makes several servings, and you can get on the table in about half an hour.

This four-ingredient chicken tikka masala recipe comes from a TikTok video by @lainiecooks, and consists of a package of chicken breast strips, one 5.3-ounce container of nonfat plain Greek yogurt, two 8.8-ounce packets of tikka masala curry sauce, and one 30-ounce package of frozen jasmine rice.

The technique is simple, just cube the chicken and season it with salt and pepper before marinating it for 10 to 20 minutes in the Greek yogurt. Then, brown the chicken in a pan, before adding the sauce and simmering until warm. Finally, serve it over microwaved rice. It doesn't get much easier than that — assuming you can find all the right ingredients, that is.