The 4 Trader Joe's Ingredients You Need To Make The Tastiest Chicken Tikka Masala
Trader Joe's has saved many a weeknight dinner. Whether we are talking about the chain's many frozen microwave meals, or the simple two-ingredient recipes that folks come up with, Trader Joe's is home to many options for easy meals on busy days — and this chicken tikka masala recipe is no different. Sure, it's a bit more complicated than just tossing a tray in the microwave, and requires a whopping four ingredients, but it makes several servings, and you can get on the table in about half an hour.
This four-ingredient chicken tikka masala recipe comes from a TikTok video by @lainiecooks, and consists of a package of chicken breast strips, one 5.3-ounce container of nonfat plain Greek yogurt, two 8.8-ounce packets of tikka masala curry sauce, and one 30-ounce package of frozen jasmine rice.
The technique is simple, just cube the chicken and season it with salt and pepper before marinating it for 10 to 20 minutes in the Greek yogurt. Then, brown the chicken in a pan, before adding the sauce and simmering until warm. Finally, serve it over microwaved rice. It doesn't get much easier than that — assuming you can find all the right ingredients, that is.
What if you can't find the right products at your local Trader Joe's?
One issue with viral Trader Joe's recipes is that the products in TJ's stores are constantly rotating — it's the gift and the curse of the grocery chain. Every time you visit the store there's something new on offer, but often you may find that your favorite products have disappeared from shelves. If you can't find the exact items required, we have some suggestions.
For the protein in this recipe, any sort of boneless, skinless chicken will work fine, and can be treated exactly the same. Just cut it into bite-sized pieces before marinating. Some folks even use frozen chicken nuggets for a unique take on chicken tikka masala. As for the marinade itself, Greek yogurt is way too popular to slip from the shelves, even in a store with products facing constant turnover. And, if it is, another grocery store will definitely have you covered.
The tikka masala sauce is the backbone of this meal and, as such, is not readily replaceable, should you find the shelves bare during your shopping trip. But fear not, Trader Joe's is far from the only store to offer the product. You might have to make an extra stop, but store-bought tikka masala sauces are now pretty universal in supermarkets. Instead, when it comes to replacing the frozen rice used in this recipe, simply stop by another supermarket, sub in Trader Joe's cauliflower rice, or do things the old fashioned way and just cook a pot of rice.
How to make this simple Trader Joe's chicken tikka masala even better
The biggest miss in this TikTok recipe is that the chicken itself is only seasoned with salt and pepper. The origins of chicken tikka masala are a bit mysterious, but it's traditionally made with chunks of spiced and marinated chicken that are cooked in a tandoor oven before being simmered in a tomato and cream gravy. While you don't need to go to all of that effort, adding some other ingredients will make the dish more delicious, and ensure that you aren't relying on those packets of sauce for all of the flavor in this dish.
You don't need to go wild with extras, but a few additions can make a big difference in your marinade. Add a spoonful of garam masala and a touch of chili powder to the chicken, and you're already on another level. A squeeze of lemon juice in the yogurt will up the tanginess and tenderness — if you want to go really wild, mix in a bit of garlic and ginger paste. Make any or all of those additions, and you might find the result rivaling that of your local takeout restaurant.
Naturally, no Indian meal is complete without an order of naan. Fortunately, your favorite grocery store has you covered, as both plain and garlic naan are available for purchase — two of the best Trader Joe's frozen foods under $5. And there you have it, another Trader Joe's hack you have to try, as well as a few ways to pump up flavor and make it your own.