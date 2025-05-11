Make Chicken Tikka Masala Way Easier With One Simple Swap

You may not know this, but chicken tikka masala is widely credited as being U.K.-born. Yes, the original chicken tikka came from south Asia, but the masala version was created by a Pakistani-Scottish chef in Glasgow, Scotland. This creamy, tomatoey, flagrantly spicy dish is very popular amongst Americans and crossed into U.S. territory in the mid-20th Century when changes to the U.S. immigration law saw an influx of immigrants, who naturally brought their food culture with them. It has since fully integrated into American gastronomy and become part of the country's multicultural food offerings.

Your traditional chicken tikka masala can take around 3.5 hours to make, as your chicken needs to soak in its yogurt-based marinade for two or so hours. But there's a great hack that you can use to make a super tasty version of this dish that doesn't require the time-consuming marinating process. All you need to do is swap out your chicken thigh chunks with chicken nuggets, and you'll have the quick and easy makings of a delicious homemade chicken tikka masala.

You fry them up in a little oil until they're golden brown and crispy, then, just before serving, toss the nuggets in your sauce to bring in those gorgeous flavors. The crispiness of the breading prevents the sauce from making the nuggets instantly soggy and introduces a mouthwatering juxtaposition of flavors and textures that will make this a firm fave in your household.