The Absolute Best Tikka Masala Sauce You Can Buy At The Store

Tikka masala is one of those tasty dishes that takes time and effort, but pays big for those who put in the work. You can make your own tikka masala from scratch, adding whatever protein you fancy and creating a delicious and personally tailored meal. You can use your slow cooker to whip up a hearty batch of chicken tikka masala soup that will warm your heart and soul. But at the end of a long day, sometimes you just want to be able to dump a sauce into a pan with protein and veggies and call that good. Lucky for you, we've taken 10 store-bought brands of tikka masala sauce and put them head to head in a tasting competition, ranking them from worst to best. Among these brands, Maya Kaimal Tikka Masala Indian Simmer Sauce really takes the gold.

This sauce ranks well in pretty much every score-able category. Our taster complimented the tantalizing aroma and remarked on the delightful balance of spices. The color is a vibrant orange without being the neon shade of certain other brands, and our taster noted the ingredients played well together. Tomato, garam masala, cane sugar, lemon juice, buttermilk, and chili all work together to create a beautiful symphony of spicy and sweet and tangy. Butter and buttermilk add to the silky decadence, and since the sauce is chock full of tomato bits, it feels chunky, hearty, and homemade. In fact, you can find most of these ingredients in tikka masala recipes.