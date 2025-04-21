The Absolute Best Tikka Masala Sauce You Can Buy At The Store
Tikka masala is one of those tasty dishes that takes time and effort, but pays big for those who put in the work. You can make your own tikka masala from scratch, adding whatever protein you fancy and creating a delicious and personally tailored meal. You can use your slow cooker to whip up a hearty batch of chicken tikka masala soup that will warm your heart and soul. But at the end of a long day, sometimes you just want to be able to dump a sauce into a pan with protein and veggies and call that good. Lucky for you, we've taken 10 store-bought brands of tikka masala sauce and put them head to head in a tasting competition, ranking them from worst to best. Among these brands, Maya Kaimal Tikka Masala Indian Simmer Sauce really takes the gold.
This sauce ranks well in pretty much every score-able category. Our taster complimented the tantalizing aroma and remarked on the delightful balance of spices. The color is a vibrant orange without being the neon shade of certain other brands, and our taster noted the ingredients played well together. Tomato, garam masala, cane sugar, lemon juice, buttermilk, and chili all work together to create a beautiful symphony of spicy and sweet and tangy. Butter and buttermilk add to the silky decadence, and since the sauce is chock full of tomato bits, it feels chunky, hearty, and homemade. In fact, you can find most of these ingredients in tikka masala recipes.
What does Maya Kaimal have that others just don't?
To see where Maya Kaimal's tikka masala shines, all you have to do is look at the rest of our ranking list. Compared to other brands like Kroger Indian Inspirations Tikka Masala Sauce, Maya Kaimal's has an authentic taste. Its balance of spices leaves brands like 365 by Whole Foods Organic's Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce in the dust, which was a heavy-handed nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon, mix that evoked strong Christmas vibes. Not exactly what we're looking for in a tikka masala sauce. Even the decently-ranked Saffron Road Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce doesn't have that same chunky, homemade texture that sets Maya Kaimal above the rest.
The only real gripe? It does cost a bit for a pre-made sauce. However, if you really want to capture the taste of something homemade without putting in the time and work, paying a little extra probably isn't a big deal-breaker for you. Setting aside the top ranking flavors of something homemade (or nabbed from your favorite local Indian restaurant), you really can't go wrong with Maya Kaimal. Next time you see a jar at the store, give it a try and see for yourself just what a winner it is.