10 Store-Bought Tikka Masala Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few things I love more than cozying up with a bowl of piping hot chicken tikka masala. While the exact origins of this Indian dish are hotly contested, and variations can be found all over India and beyond, this aromatic offering is typically made with chicken and features a tangy tomato-based yogurt sauce simmered with Indian spices, such as coriander, turmeric, chili powder, paprika, and garam masala.

Growing up with Indian-citizen parents, I had my fair share of tikka masala on family vacations to India — which wasn't nearly as cool as it sounds, especially to a younger me. But, now, as a trained chef, I can appreciate those trips filled with uniquely spiced foods that introduced me to the wildly flavorful cuisine of this South Asian country.

No doubt, chicken tikka masala is one of the most popular dishes at Indian restaurants in the U.S. This popularity has led to a surge in jarred tikka masala sauces lining U.S. grocery store shelves. For this ranking, I sampled different brands, preparing each sauce with sautéed chicken pieces and reviewing the taste, aroma, mouthfeel, and visual appeal. Hopefully, this ranking will help you quickly decide on a jarred tikka masala sauce next time you crave an easy Indian meal at home.