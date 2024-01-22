11 Saffron Road Frozen Entrées, Ranked Worst To Best

Stroll down the frozen food aisle of your local grocery store, and you'll be surprised at the varied offerings that now fill the shelves. Gone are the days of high-sodium, meat-packed, carb-heavy frozen dinner brands. Now, there's something for everyone, no matter what diet you follow, which foods you prefer to eat, or what level of adventurous eater you are. One company staking its claim on the frozen dinner shelves is Saffron Road, founded in 2009 in Stamford, Connecticut. According to its website, Saffron Road is America's fastest-growing natural protein-based frozen dinner brand. The company is distinguished for being halal-certified, antibiotic-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO project verified and for using high quality, ethically sourced ingredients to make meals inspired by global cuisines, such as India and Mexico to the Mediterranean and Korea.

As a trained chef, I think I'm pretty capable of telling whether something tastes good. But even so, when it comes to frozen meals, I'm not expecting five-star tastes. Instead, I want a dish that's easy to prepare, fast, and delicious; even chefs crave the convenience of a frozen dinner now and then. For this ranking, we taste-tested every Saffron Road frozen dinner available at our local grocery store. Our methodology included judging the dinners based on taste, visual appeal, and how satisfying the meal was. (We'll share more specifics of our methodology at the end of the rankings.) Find out which Saffron Road frozen dinners are worth trying and which should be left on the freezer shelf.