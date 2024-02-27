Homemade Garam Masala Takes Tikka Masala To The Next Level

It's become increasingly common to make Indian food at home, adding to our repertoires of go-to recipes. From curries to butter chicken, tandoori cooking, and chapati or naan breads, they all bring a welcome flavor boost to everyday meals and palates. And then there's tikka masala, one of the most recognizable and popular Indian dishes in the United States for at least one good reason: its intriguing garam masala spices.

Garam masala consists of an aromatic, highly flavorful blend of seven or eight dried spices. Others can be added per preference, though that typically only happens when notching up heat levels for an extra flavor kick. The magic of a basic garam masala blend is that it transforms any dish, Indian or otherwise, with a mesmerizing mix of gentle and spicy elements that enhance the dish rather than overpower it.

Those eight earthy players in a heavenly homemade garam masala are ordinary dried spices available from local supermarkets or specialty stores. They include star anise pods, cumin seeds, cardamom seeds, whole black peppercorns, whole cloves, and ground versions of cinnamon, coriander, and nutmeg. Depending on where you live, it's possible to find bottles of premixed garam masala, but making your own with Tasting Table's homemade garam masala recipe has some distinct advantages.