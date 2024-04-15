Our Favorite 2-Ingredient Recipes You Can Make With Trader Joe's Items

Kohlrabi is a cabbage-like vegetable initially grown in Europe. Trader Joe's recommends pairing this vegetable-turned-pasta with its cacio e pepe sauce — and I was pleasantly surprised by the results.

The pasta calls for a five-minute saute, but I kept mine in the pan for several more, and it was still slightly crunchy. You can also microwave the pasta for faster results, but I found that it was fresher when cooked on the stove.The kohlrabi strands taste crunchy and fresh, like a carrot. When it's warm, the vegetable exudes a sweetness that offsets the peppery taste of the cacio e pepe sauce (which is strong, so a little goes a long way). The pasta shrinks because of the heat, so I recommend adding more than you think you'll need.

Yet, there are some important textural considerations with the pasta. It won't toss and twirl like fettuccine. Moreover, you have to cook it enough for it to lose its crunch but not too long so that it falls apart.

The cacio e pepe sauce adds a seasoned, creamy texture to the pasta, which makes me overlook the kohlrabi's crunchy texture. The vegetable keeps its fresh, green taste even after being doused in the sauce, making it a delicious alternative to traditional pasta.