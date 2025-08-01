Why Trader Joe's Discontinues Products Fast — And How You Can Try To Bring Them Back
Nothing hits like the gut punch of a discontinued product, and Trader Joe's takes a notoriously "here for a good time, not a long time" approach to stock selection. Yet, in a 2022 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's Podcast," titled "Why Did Trader Joe's Discontinue My Favorite Product?," company representatives set the record straight. "We just physically don't have room to carry things that aren't popular, as disappointing as that is to hear and experience," Matt Sloan, the Vice President of Culture & Innovation, explained.
As a consumer, it's difficult to get an objective read on product popularity. Unfortunately, it doesn't matter how much a single customer raves about an item. Deciding what to stock is merely a question of which products reach the cash registers in the highest quantities — a figure that falls down to the entire customer base's purchase patterns. Time is of the essence, too, as Trader Joe's doesn't work with Consumer Packaged Goods Companies. "We're not getting paid by the producer of that product to keep it on the shelves," the Vice President of Marketing, Tara Miller, added. "And our business model says let's develop something new that might sell better and make more customers happy."
Nobody likes the creeping concern that their absolute favorite snacks from Trader Joe's could be in danger. However, the string of fast-acting discontinuations makes sense from a business perspective. Besides, it's likely a sign of exciting new variations to come. Out with the old, and in with the new, right?
Can you resurrect old-time favorites?
The possibility of product reinstations is a tricky topic. This Trader Joe's podcast episode provides a sad but revealing insight into decision-making behind the scenes, and slow sales seem a difficult justification to overcome. That said, don't lose hope: Trader Joe's does have a Discontinued Product Feedback form.
"We make no guarantees, but we do take customer requests into account when we develop new products or revisit old favorites," reads a thoughtfully worded disclaimer. A shining example of this is when Trader Joe's S'mores Clusters replaced the beloved discontinued S'mashing S'mores. It might feel like shouting into a void (as a one-way form, there's no reply promised), but who knows? A tactical submission might sway the powers that be. Historically, the chain has even introduced new suppliers to revamp lackluster products. It's definitely an avenue worth exploring; consider it one of the facts about Trader Joe's you should know.
Aside from rallying other customers to do the same, the only remaining solution is finding a replacement. Either swap the item for a similar Trader Joe's product, or look for quiet appearances of the same item at different grocery stores. "I think TJ's chocolate chip dunkers and Aldi's chocolate chip dunkers are an exact match," a Reddit user once shared. "Packaging is the same and my family couldn't tell a difference in a head to head taste test." It might be a wild goose chase, but a search for dupes could be rewarding.