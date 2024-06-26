Trader Joe's S'mores Clusters Replaced This Beloved Discontinued Item

S'mashing S'mores and S'mores Clusters aren't exactly the same, though they both have the chocolate/graham cracker/marshmallow combo required to be a s'mores product. Both were/are available in 7-ounce packages, though the S'mashing S'mores came in a plastic tub compared to the clusters' bag. Both could be heated for a few seconds in the microwave for a more campfire-like experience. Despite the similarities, many on social media say that the OG product was much better than the newest iteration — which is our experience, too. These clusters are also not as good as some of the other varieties, including the Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters, which made it to number two on our ranking of best Trader Joe's candies.

The S'mashing S'mores featured an even distribution of layers, with the marshmallow filling the entire middle. S'mores Clusters are, as the name suggests, clusters rather than bars like the original. We found that there is very little marshmallow in the clusters, which makes the chocolate much more pronounced. Similarly, the original had a thick, even layer of graham cracker crust, while the newer version's graham cracker is more spread out. Still, the clusters are popular and may fill the S'mashing S'mores-shaped void for some shoppers. If they aren't for you, other brands offer s'mores treats to try, or you can make actual s'mores for yourself — and even use a Trader Joe's staple to transform them.