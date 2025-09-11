This Trader Joe's Chicken Artichoke Bake Is Just 3 Ingredients And Comes Together In Minutes
Trader Joe's is the ideal grocery store for people who like to sort of cook. You know, folks who enjoy being in the kitchen a little bit and putting a good meal on the table but definitely don't feel like making a complex dinner from scratch. This style of cooking is perfectly exemplified by one three-ingredient chicken and artichoke bake recipe from TikTok. All it takes is three off-the-shelf items and a few minutes' work in the kitchen to make this delicious Trader Joe's dinner hack.
This recipe comes from the TikTok account of weight-loss guru Dr. Rachel Paul and makes use of the Trader Joe's brand spinach and artichoke dip, grilled lemon-pepper chicken, and canned whole artichoke hearts. Dr. Paul thaws two packages of the artichoke dip in the microwave and roughly chops one 12-ounce package of pre-cooked chicken and three cans of artichoke hearts. She then tosses it all in a baking dish, adds salt and pepper to taste, and pops it in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. The result is three bubbly, melty, creamy servings, each coming in at around 450 calories.
One of the best things about Trader Joe's is that the grocery chain's products are on a constant rotation. Every time you stop in, there are new and exciting seasonal items to peruse, as well as new items to tack onto the list of the best Trader Joe's frozen foods under $5. But it does pose a problem for recipes like this. So, what do you do if you stop in and find that your local Trader Joe's is plumb out of canned artichoke hearts or the lemon-pepper grilled chicken has passed into the products of a previous season? Well, then it is time to improvise.
What if Trader Joe's doesn't have the right products?
The lemon-pepper grilled chicken might be one of the best chicken products at Trader Joe's, but there are always alternatives. Part of what makes this recipe so simple is that the chicken comes pre-cooked, so it comes together really quickly. If the lemon-pepper chicken is out of stock, look for alternatives like the grilled chili lime chicken or the frozen grilled chicken strips. The flavor might not be exactly the same, but they'll fit in pretty well. And you can always top it with a little bit of Trader Joe's lemon pesto sauce if you want some extra citrus flavor.
Artichokes are typically something of a seasonal product, though canned artichokes can usually be found throughout the year. That said, Trader Joe's does sometimes run out. Fortunately, there is a Trader Joe's product worth stocking up on for all of your favorite artichoke recipes: frozen artichoke bottoms. A 14-ounce bag only costs you a few dollars, and the cleaned artichoke hearts will last a long time in your freezer. Just thaw them in the microwave with the dip, and you are ready to go.
The spinach artichoke dip is the most difficult aspect of this recipe to replace. It is definitely the backbone of this simple bake. If you can't find that item at TJ's, you can try swapping in the creamy spinach and artichoke pasta, though it will be a bit higher in carbs and a bit less saucy. Otherwise, just stop over at another grocery store for a similar frozen spinach and artichoke dip — fortunately, there are a few on the market. And there you go, not just a simple dinner, but also a slew of backup options.