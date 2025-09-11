This Trader Joe's Chicken Artichoke Bake Is Just 3 Ingredients And Comes Together In Minutes

Trader Joe's is the ideal grocery store for people who like to sort of cook. You know, folks who enjoy being in the kitchen a little bit and putting a good meal on the table but definitely don't feel like making a complex dinner from scratch. This style of cooking is perfectly exemplified by one three-ingredient chicken and artichoke bake recipe from TikTok. All it takes is three off-the-shelf items and a few minutes' work in the kitchen to make this delicious Trader Joe's dinner hack.

This recipe comes from the TikTok account of weight-loss guru Dr. Rachel Paul and makes use of the Trader Joe's brand spinach and artichoke dip, grilled lemon-pepper chicken, and canned whole artichoke hearts. Dr. Paul thaws two packages of the artichoke dip in the microwave and roughly chops one 12-ounce package of pre-cooked chicken and three cans of artichoke hearts. She then tosses it all in a baking dish, adds salt and pepper to taste, and pops it in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. The result is three bubbly, melty, creamy servings, each coming in at around 450 calories.

One of the best things about Trader Joe's is that the grocery chain's products are on a constant rotation. Every time you stop in, there are new and exciting seasonal items to peruse, as well as new items to tack onto the list of the best Trader Joe's frozen foods under $5. But it does pose a problem for recipes like this. So, what do you do if you stop in and find that your local Trader Joe's is plumb out of canned artichoke hearts or the lemon-pepper grilled chicken has passed into the products of a previous season? Well, then it is time to improvise.