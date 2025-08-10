The 10 Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Trader Joe's

There are many valid reasons against self-checkout at the grocery store, with some claiming that they decrease human connection and are responsible for destroying jobs. But there are times when going through the self-checkout makes your grocery shopping trip easier. Instead of having to wait in line for someone to help you when you only have a few items in your cart, you can just buzz through the self-checkout line instead, helping you get out the door quicker. Plus, there are times when you just don't want to talk to anyone else, which is when self-checkouts seem appealing. But at Trader Joe's, self-checkout isn't an option. You're going to have to wait until one of the cashiers can help you, even if that means waiting behind someone who's moving particularly slowly.

Of course, there are also positive aspects to the fact that Trader Joe's doesn't offer self-checkout. There is usually a lot more staff hanging out in the store, which means it's easier to get help if you need it, and some staff members will even bag your groceries for you, which makes things a bit more convenient if you don't like to do it yourself. Still, though, it's nice that you have the option at other grocery stores, while Trader Joe's doesn't offer that same level of autonomy.