The 10 Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is a beloved grocery store for so many different reasons. Not only does it boast a lot of new, trendy products and offer a cost-effective shopping experience for those who still want quality products, but the store is also known for being somewhat less overwhelming than other more common types of grocery chains. Its fall footprint and assortment of limited-time products make for an exciting but approachable shopping experience that many customers love — most of the time, at least.
Despite there being a lot to love about Trader Joe's, there are also parts of the shopping experience there that are undeniably annoying. Whether you're trying to look for a specific ingredient you just can't manage to find or you're trying to work your way through the crowds of young professionals grabbing vegetable soup dumplings on their way home from work, shopping at Trader Joe's can definitely feel frustrating at times. Although we're still diehard Trader Joe's fans (and are likely to keep shopping there regardless), these are some of the most annoying things about shopping at the popular grocery chain.
The stores can be incredibly crowded, especially at certain times of the week
For some of us, grocery shopping feels like a relaxing, meditative activity ... or, at least, it should. But if you ever go to your local Trader Joe's at a time during the week when it gets especially busy, then you know just how stressful shopping at one of these stores can be. Generally speaking, afternoons at Trader Joe's are wild. During the weekdays when people get off of work, Trader Joe's locations can suddenly become packed with shoppers trying to pick up a quick meal for dinner. The weekends are even worse, when it seems like everybody you've ever known decides to descend on the one Trader Joe's within the closest proximity.
So, when is the best time to shop? We've found that going to Trader Joe's relatively early in the morning during the weekdays when most people are at work makes for a more peaceful shopping experience. That being said, you'll never know when your local TJ's will get a rush. Just prepare yourself for the chaos that will ensue if you ever get stuck in this kind of shopping situation.
There's no self-checkout option
There are many valid reasons against self-checkout at the grocery store, with some claiming that they decrease human connection and are responsible for destroying jobs. But there are times when going through the self-checkout makes your grocery shopping trip easier. Instead of having to wait in line for someone to help you when you only have a few items in your cart, you can just buzz through the self-checkout line instead, helping you get out the door quicker. Plus, there are times when you just don't want to talk to anyone else, which is when self-checkouts seem appealing. But at Trader Joe's, self-checkout isn't an option. You're going to have to wait until one of the cashiers can help you, even if that means waiting behind someone who's moving particularly slowly.
Of course, there are also positive aspects to the fact that Trader Joe's doesn't offer self-checkout. There is usually a lot more staff hanging out in the store, which means it's easier to get help if you need it, and some staff members will even bag your groceries for you, which makes things a bit more convenient if you don't like to do it yourself. Still, though, it's nice that you have the option at other grocery stores, while Trader Joe's doesn't offer that same level of autonomy.
It can be difficult to get into and out of parking lots
Perhaps the most intimidating part of going to Trader Joe's is simply figuring out where you're going to park. Whether you go to a Trader Joe's that's located in a relatively suburban area of the country or you're trying to fight your way through traffic to the most centrally located Trader Joe's in a big city, chances are, it's going to be tricky to park. See, Trader Joe's parking lots tend to be quite small, mostly because the stores themselves tend to be smaller than most big-box grocery stores. Therefore, when a Trader Joe's is especially crowded, it's probably going to be somewhat difficult to park.
Our advice here is the same as if you simply wanted to avoid a super crowded Trader Joe's shopping experience: Try to visit the store when it's less busy. Alternatively, if you live close enough to your local Trader Joe's to walk, consider doing that instead of trying to figure out where to park. You might just save yourself some time, frustration, and, not to mention, gas money, in the process.
You can't always find specific ingredients since the selection is so limited
Trader Joe's is known for the fact that it offers fewer products than most other grocery stores. In some ways, that's a good thing; you don't have to spend several minutes pondering over the best mayonnaise brand for whatever recipe you're making, for instance. However, the lack of products can also be somewhat annoying when you're trying to follow a specific recipe but can't find an essential ingredient that's called for. If you shop at Trader Joe's enough, you've probably had this happen to you at least once before. And when you're desperately in need of some freshly sliced deli meat or regular table salt, it can be a bummer to realize that Trader Joe's doesn't have it.
This is why we treat Trader Joe's more like a supplemental grocery store than the one we shop at for our weekly needs. It's a great place to snag ready-to-eat meals and unique snacks you can't find anywhere else, but it's not the place we want to go when we're experimenting with a new cookbook. By knowing what you're getting into when you visit Trader Joe's, you can ensure that the store is likely to have what you need before you ever step foot inside.
Too much of the produce is unnecessarily packaged in plastic
Perhaps the most annoying part of shopping at Trader Joe's is the fact that it's seemingly impossible to leave the store without a ton of unnecessary plastic. Of course, you'll find chips and snacks in plastic bags like you would in any grocery store. But what really bothers us is that when we go to the produce section, most of those foods are already pre-packaged in plastic. Not only does this create a ton of waste that doesn't need to exist, but it also prevents us from buying just what we need. What if you only need one mini cucumber, but you have to buy five in a pack just because that's all the store offers? It's annoying, and there's no reason for it.
Trader Joe's often claims that it's going to cut down on its use of plastic, especially when it comes to produce. However, many regard the chain's efforts as far from satisfactory, saying that there are still way too many types of produce that are unnecessarily stored in plastic. If you're the kind of person who aims for sustainable grocery shopping, there's a good chance that this feature of the store has annoyed you, too.
Your limited-time favorites could be removed from shelves at any time
One of the best parts of shopping at Trader Joe's is the fact that the store frequently features new, exciting items that are only available for a limited time. These may be seasonal in nature, or they could just be products the store is trying out to see how successful they are. But while finding these products for the first time can be a thrill, it's always a bummer when one of your favorite products ends up leaving store shelves. A product that you've picked up 50 times in the past can suddenly be discontinued, and you're not going to be able to find it at a different grocery store, either.
If you already know the product is a limited-time offering, make sure to stock up on plenty of it before it leaves the store for good. Otherwise, shopping at Trader Joe's means accepting that nothing — even your favorite type of cereal or a specific spice blend — is permanent in this life, much less this grocery store.
There's no option for online ordering at Trader Joe's
As long as you visit your local Trader Joe's when it's not too busy, you know that shopping at the store is generally regarded as a pleasant experience. They're usually laid out well and have plenty of fun, bright visuals that make the store seem more appealing. Although the in-store shopping experience at Trader Joe's is generally a good one, there's one area in which the chain falls short: online ordering. It's not an option at Trader Joe's, and you won't find curbside pickup or delivery either. Rather, if you want a Trader Joe's product, you're going to actually have to go into the store to get it yourself.
Of course, this isn't ideal if you're just feeling lazy, but it can actually prevent some people from getting their favorite Trader Joe's products at all. Someone with a disability or a person who is otherwise unable to go into a physical store is left without a lot of options at the grocery chain. Although we certainly appreciate that comfortable in-store shopping experience, we wish there were a wider range of shopping options for people of differing abilities.
There's a lot of temptation to buy snacky products instead of whole foods
We've already mentioned that Trader Joe's isn't always the best option for groceries when you're looking for specific ingredients. That's because the chain is much more known for its frozen, pre-made, and snack products than it is for more standard ingredients. Yes, you can get a salmon fillet and some tomatoes there, but it's those prepared options that make the store as appealing as it is. And although we love to keep our pantry and freezer stocked with plenty of snacks and ready-to-heat items that are good for the busiest days of the week, all those foods can be tempting when you're trying to eat more whole foods and meals from scratch.
Whether you can resist the temptations of these snacky foods — or whether you even want to — is totally up to you. However, for those who are prone to less-than-healthy snacking, Trader Joe's can feel like a minefield of questionable deliciousness. Try to stick to the side of the store where you can find most of the fresh stuff, and you might find shopping at the store a little less problematically tempting.
You won't find your favorite name-brand products there
One thing we love about Trader Joe's is the fact that it has a ton of amazing store-branded products that you can't find anywhere else. However, just because we love some of those specific store-brand offerings doesn't necessarily mean we don't have other preferred brands when it comes to specific items, like special condiments or pantry staples. Unfortunately, when you go to Trader Joe's, you're not likely to find those name-brand favorites. Sure, you'll find a few name-brand products there, but not many, leaving you to choose the chain's store brand or just go without.
That being said, the fact that Trader Joe's doesn't have many name-brand items and instead opts to stock stores with mostly its own products means that it doesn't have to charge quite as much as other grocery stores might. Ultimately, this means a cheaper grocery shopping trip for us, so we can't complain too much (even though Trader Joe's definitely doesn't have the best jarred pasta sauce we've ever tasted).
The store closes earlier than a lot of other grocery chains
Trader Joe's is known for its solid working conditions compared to many other grocery chains out there. Part of that is probably attributable to the fact that the store isn't open quite as long as most other grocery stores. That means that the store's employees get to go home earlier and ostensibly have better work-life balance because of it. Therefore, we're all for the fact that Trader Joe's closes promptly at 9 p.m.
But have you ever realized that you need something specific at Trader Joe's right as the clock is about to strike? We've been there before, and it's a big bummer. The fact that you can't go to the store late at night definitely isn't our favorite part of what Trader Joe's has to offer. Ultimately, though, it's worth the slight sacrifice we sometimes have to make to know that the store's employees have their evenings to themselves.