The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Chocolate Is An Import From Belgium With Rocky Road Flavors

The sweets and snacks sold at Trader Joe's can seriously compete for attention. To help make buying decisions easier, one of our writers sampled 14 chocolate bars from Trader Joe's, concluding that the store's Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds is not to be missed. The reviewer described this treat as having a flavor similar to rocky road ice cream without the marshmallows. Conveniently sized, this rich and nutty chocolate bar can be easily stashed into a bag. Hailing from Belgium, the chocolate meets the high standard Belgian chocolate is known for. The country is famous for chocolate made with quality ingredients using traditional techniques that result in a smoother, more refined melt than other mass-marketed chocolate.

Enhanced with the textural satisfaction of crunchy almond pieces, Trader Joe's bar hits all the right notes. Happy customers who have discovered the dark chocolate bar add several to their shopping carts without a second glance and appreciate the 12 small squared portions that each package contains. Plus, at a solid price point, the sweet is one primed to boost your day. Our writer noted that the bar was priced similarly to other Belgian dark chocolate bars, but it does not currently appear on Trader Joe's website. The store does note that product availability can differ from what is depicted online. However, a pack of four (that's 12 bars in total as there are three small bars of under 5 ounces per pack), have appeared on eBay listings, priced at nearly $30, suggesting the treats are in demand.