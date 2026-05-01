The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Chocolate Is An Import From Belgium With Rocky Road Flavors
The sweets and snacks sold at Trader Joe's can seriously compete for attention. To help make buying decisions easier, one of our writers sampled 14 chocolate bars from Trader Joe's, concluding that the store's Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds is not to be missed. The reviewer described this treat as having a flavor similar to rocky road ice cream without the marshmallows. Conveniently sized, this rich and nutty chocolate bar can be easily stashed into a bag. Hailing from Belgium, the chocolate meets the high standard Belgian chocolate is known for. The country is famous for chocolate made with quality ingredients using traditional techniques that result in a smoother, more refined melt than other mass-marketed chocolate.
Enhanced with the textural satisfaction of crunchy almond pieces, Trader Joe's bar hits all the right notes. Happy customers who have discovered the dark chocolate bar add several to their shopping carts without a second glance and appreciate the 12 small squared portions that each package contains. Plus, at a solid price point, the sweet is one primed to boost your day. Our writer noted that the bar was priced similarly to other Belgian dark chocolate bars, but it does not currently appear on Trader Joe's website. The store does note that product availability can differ from what is depicted online. However, a pack of four (that's 12 bars in total as there are three small bars of under 5 ounces per pack), have appeared on eBay listings, priced at nearly $30, suggesting the treats are in demand.
A sweet matter of preferences
People who have sampled this tasty Trader Joe's chocolate have commented on the tasty inclusion of real, whole almond pieces in the chocolate. The result is a balance of crunchiness packed into each smooth bite. One sampler found the bar underwhelming, however, complaining that the almonds should be salted, and rating the bar only 5 out of 10.
Though some Trader Joe's chocolate fans remain loyal to milk chocolate or reach for chocolates made with add-ins like hazelnuts, caramel, or sea salt, almond lovers have a solid bet at the check-out line. For chocolate fiends unable to track down the 5-ounce bars, Trader Joe's also produces a 500 gram Pound Plus dark chocolate bar with almonds for those who are in love with the taste or are looking to include the ingredient in recipes. A milk chocolate Pound Plus bar made with almonds version is also available. Lastly, an organic dark chocolate bar with almonds (although not made with Belgian chocolate) and other chocolate bars without almonds can be found on Trader Joe's shelves for those looking to fulfill specific cravings.