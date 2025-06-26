The Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar We Like More Than Ghirardelli And Lindt
Let's be honest: Dark chocolate isn't for everyone. After all, it's notorious for having a complex yet bitter flavor profile that typically overwhelms the delicate senses of those who love sweet, milky chocolate. Hence, only 34% of American adults deem dark chocolate as their favorite, according to a 2021 YouGov poll. Luckily, if you happen to be a proud member of the dark chocolate lovers' club, there are plenty of dark chocolate bars to choose from. From the best dark chocolate in the world, which only contains two ingredients, to the highest percentage of dark chocolate you can buy, there's no way you won't find a chocolate bar that appeals to your deepest chocolatey desires. You just need to know where to look. And Trader Joe's is a great place to start. Its 72% cacao dark chocolate bar is quite delicious, and its flavor and texture are surprisingly better than beloved chocolate brands like Ghirardelli and Lindt.
In fact, when ranking 23 grocery store dark chocolate bars, Lindt and Ghirardelli didn't make our team's top 12. You can thank Lindt's paper-like flavor and Ghirardelli's lack of distinct flavor for their low ranking. When it comes to Lindt vs Ghirardelli, the latter definitely makes a better dark chocolate bar. However, none of that matters when Trader Joe's 72% cacao dark chocolate bar is nearby. Ranked number 11, this bar is everything a basic dark chocolate bar should be. The cocoa powder immediately greets your taste buds in a bold, not-overwhelming way. Plus, it has a subtle sweetness that perfectly balances the luscious bitterness of the chocolate bar. Although it's not the best chocolate bar ever, it's still enjoyable to eat and will absolutely satisfy your dark chocolate cravings.
Why should you give Trader Joe's 72% cacao dark chocolate bar a try?
Trader Joe's sources its chocolate from Belgium. In fact, its chocolate comes from a small town in the country. If you've never had Belgian chocolate, you're in for a treat. It has a beautiful richness because it's made with 100% cocoa butter and high-quality cocoa beans. Plus, it's known for its fine texture that creates the perfect melting sensation on your tongue. This is something Trader Joe's knows well, since it proudly proclaims its dark chocolate bar is "melt-in-your-mouth delicious" on its website.
Made with only four ingredients, this chocolate can be a relatively healthy snack. Each serving has 130 calories, 4 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, and doses of potassium, iron, and vitamin D. For reference, one bar has 20 servings. Since two chocolate squares equate to one serving, that means there are 40 decadent squares that will pair wonderfully with a cheese-centric charcuterie board, fresh fruit, wine, tea, and coffee. So, you can get creative with the ways you consume it.
Luckily, you can get this chocolate bar from two places. The first, of course, is Trader Joe's. For only $8.99, you can purchase a 17.6-ounce bar. That's a little more than a pound of chocolate. These hefty blocks of chocolate are known as Pound Plus bars and have been around for more than two decades. If you don't have a store nearby, you can order the Trader Joe's 72% cacao dark chocolate bar from Amazon for an upcharge. For roughly $11, you can get a three-pack of 1.65-ounce bars. Unfortunately, that's not even half a pound of chocolate. But, it's worth the price for a really good dark chocolate bar.