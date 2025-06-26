The Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar We Like More Than Ghirardelli And Lindt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be honest: Dark chocolate isn't for everyone. After all, it's notorious for having a complex yet bitter flavor profile that typically overwhelms the delicate senses of those who love sweet, milky chocolate. Hence, only 34% of American adults deem dark chocolate as their favorite, according to a 2021 YouGov poll. Luckily, if you happen to be a proud member of the dark chocolate lovers' club, there are plenty of dark chocolate bars to choose from. From the best dark chocolate in the world, which only contains two ingredients, to the highest percentage of dark chocolate you can buy, there's no way you won't find a chocolate bar that appeals to your deepest chocolatey desires. You just need to know where to look. And Trader Joe's is a great place to start. Its 72% cacao dark chocolate bar is quite delicious, and its flavor and texture are surprisingly better than beloved chocolate brands like Ghirardelli and Lindt.

In fact, when ranking 23 grocery store dark chocolate bars, Lindt and Ghirardelli didn't make our team's top 12. You can thank Lindt's paper-like flavor and Ghirardelli's lack of distinct flavor for their low ranking. When it comes to Lindt vs Ghirardelli, the latter definitely makes a better dark chocolate bar. However, none of that matters when Trader Joe's 72% cacao dark chocolate bar is nearby. Ranked number 11, this bar is everything a basic dark chocolate bar should be. The cocoa powder immediately greets your taste buds in a bold, not-overwhelming way. Plus, it has a subtle sweetness that perfectly balances the luscious bitterness of the chocolate bar. Although it's not the best chocolate bar ever, it's still enjoyable to eat and will absolutely satisfy your dark chocolate cravings.