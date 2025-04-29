The Best Dark Chocolate In The World Only Contains 2 Ingredients
The best products tend to be the simplest, and this couldn't be truer when it comes to dark chocolate. This sweet continues to have its moment. Maybe it's because dark chocolate has less caffeine than a cup of coffee, making it a perfect and much tastier source for your morning pick-me-up. But if you want the best, look no further than Vigdis Rosenkilde's 70% cacao Quellouno bar. It was declared the best dark chocolate in the world at the 2024 International Chocolate Awards. Of course, the first question might be "what is in this chocolate that separates it from every other dark chocolate?"
The answer is just two ingredients: sugar and cacao. Believe it or not, that's it. Rosenkilde, the maker of this confectionary masterpiece, hails from Oslo, Norway, and her award-winning dark chocolate is produced with Chuncho cacao sourced in Kiteni, Peru. Chuncho cacao is often lauded for its complex nature, high fat content, and an acidity that is truly balanced. It's fruity, floral, and aromatic. For this reason, it only takes a little sugar to sweeten the dark chocolate and allow its bouquet of flavors to take the spotlight.
When it comes to chocolate, each year can be different
Vigdis Rosenkilde notes on her website that coming up with her chocolate products was not an overnight process. She spent three years in Latin America visiting more than 50 cacao plantations before she found her chocolate partner. Rosenkilde also revealed that she is involved in each decision that will have an impact on the taste of the dark chocolate. So, what does this Quellouno dark chocolate taste like? Because Rosenkilde ensures that a great deal of attention to detail and loving care is taken in processing the cacao beans, the flavors of raspberry, grapefruit, and rose are easily detected on the palate. But the flavor of the cacao beans can be slightly different from year to year.
In an interview with SCAN Magazine, she explained, "Each batch is like a vintage of wine, reflecting the year, the climate, and even the hands that harvested it." So, where can you get your hands on one of these dark chocolate bars if you live in the United States? You can purchase one online at Hello Chocolate, but it's going to cost a pretty penny. The site is selling a single dark chocolate bar for $15.20. If that's too rich for your pocketbook, check out our list of grocery store dark chocolate bars ranked worst to best as well as the best wines to pair with dark chocolate.