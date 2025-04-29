The Best Dark Chocolate In The World Only Contains 2 Ingredients

The best products tend to be the simplest, and this couldn't be truer when it comes to dark chocolate. This sweet continues to have its moment. Maybe it's because dark chocolate has less caffeine than a cup of coffee, making it a perfect and much tastier source for your morning pick-me-up. But if you want the best, look no further than Vigdis Rosenkilde's 70% cacao Quellouno bar. It was declared the best dark chocolate in the world at the 2024 International Chocolate Awards. Of course, the first question might be "what is in this chocolate that separates it from every other dark chocolate?"

The answer is just two ingredients: sugar and cacao. Believe it or not, that's it. Rosenkilde, the maker of this confectionary masterpiece, hails from Oslo, Norway, and her award-winning dark chocolate is produced with Chuncho cacao sourced in Kiteni, Peru. Chuncho cacao is often lauded for its complex nature, high fat content, and an acidity that is truly balanced. It's fruity, floral, and aromatic. For this reason, it only takes a little sugar to sweeten the dark chocolate and allow its bouquet of flavors to take the spotlight.