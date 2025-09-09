Who Makes Trader Joe's Pound Plus Chocolate Bars? The Rumors Point To A High-End Chocolate Company

Trader Joe's is well-known for their in-house products, many of which are made by premium manufacturers specifically for the brand. Trader Joe's Pound Plus bars (which outperformed both Ghirardelli and Lindt in a Tasting Table ranking) are no exception, as the brand's website states, "our supplier is a well-known artisan confectioner in a small-town just outside of Antwerp, Belgium." However, Trader Joe's does not state who this confectioner is, leading many people to speculate. The most commonly accepted theory is that the chocolate is made by Callebaut.

Callebaut is a chocolatier based in Belgium, which fits the description from Trader Joe's website. The rumor that it makes the Pound Plus bars is brought up in several Reddit threads and has circulated the internet for a long time, as there are mentions of it on LiveJournal all the way back in 2011. There is some compelling evidence, of course; Callebaut specifically mentions being based in the small town of Wieze, which is less than an hour outside of Antwerp, the city mentioned in the Pound Plus bars' description. In addition, Callebaut offers lots of bulk chocolate products on its site, and the Pound Plus bars are famous for being over a pound, hence their name.