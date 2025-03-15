You Can Turn Your Favorite Chocolate Bar Into A Delectable Spread. Here's How

Whether you love a dark chocolate bar flavored with flaky sea salt or you prefer vegan chocolate made with almonds, your choice for sweet snacking can be converted into a spread and smoothed onto crackers or crusty baguette. You can even use it to top a stack of pancakes. Even a humble piece of toast can be elevated with this chocolate creation — it's an irresistible sweet treat that can brighten a mundane weekday.

To make, simply combine a chopped chocolate bar with water, sugar, and butter in a pot over medium heat. Stir to melt and combine the ingredients while whisking the mixture as it begins to simmer. You'll want to make sure the sugar has completely dissolved before adding the chocolate. This smooth concoction can then be placed into a container to cool and solidify. Use it as a dip for sweet pretzels, cookies, or even freshly sliced pieces of fruit.