What truly makes Theo Organic Sea Salt chocolate worth it comes down to several factors. First up, the taste. Due to the chocolate bar's 70% cocoa content, it provides a rich flavor, which makes sense since most chocolate experts recommend choosing dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa solids as it allows consumers to experience multiple layers of the cocoa bean. In addition, the chocolate bar's pinch of sea salt works well to complement the cocoa flavor. The texture of the bar is also a defining factor, which is fairly smooth due to the balance of cocoa butter and cane sugar. These ingredients help counteract the bitter qualities typically found in dark chocolate.

Another reason Theo Organic Sea Salt is so highly ranked is the way the chocolate bar is made. Every ingredient Theo Chocolate uses is carefully chosen, not just for taste but for its commitment to organic and fair trade standards. The chocolate maker has worked to build strong relationships with the communities that grow its ingredients. This helps ensure sustainability and a higher quality of ingredients because the communities have the resources needed to source their goods. Therefore, Theo Organic Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate is not only delicious but is also made from ethically acquired ingredients, making it a pantry staple from Whole Foods.