The Dark Chocolate Bar We're Always Buying When At Whole Foods
Although Whole Foods is known for organic shopping and health food, it still offers a large selection of mouth-watering treats. In fact, the Amazon-owned supermarket is consistently ranked highly on lists of grocery chains with the best chocolate selection. Whether you're in the mood for chocolate-covered caramels or full-size chocolate bars, Whole Foods has your back. Still, with such a large selection, finding the best chocolate may seem tiresome. Fortunately, Tasting Table ranked 15 popular chocolate products at Whole Foods, and one is the clear winner.
If you're looking for a chocolate bar to satisfy your sweet tooth, head to Whole Foods and buy Theo Organic Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate. This chocolate bar is made from organic cocoa beans, cane sugar, cocoa butter, and sea salt. It also features a 70% cocoa content and is fair trade certified, which means the product has met rigorous environmental, social, and economic standards. Additionally, the chocolate bar is non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan, making it well worth its price tag of around $4, depending upon location.
Why is Theo Organic Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate worth it?
What truly makes Theo Organic Sea Salt chocolate worth it comes down to several factors. First up, the taste. Due to the chocolate bar's 70% cocoa content, it provides a rich flavor, which makes sense since most chocolate experts recommend choosing dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa solids as it allows consumers to experience multiple layers of the cocoa bean. In addition, the chocolate bar's pinch of sea salt works well to complement the cocoa flavor. The texture of the bar is also a defining factor, which is fairly smooth due to the balance of cocoa butter and cane sugar. These ingredients help counteract the bitter qualities typically found in dark chocolate.
Another reason Theo Organic Sea Salt is so highly ranked is the way the chocolate bar is made. Every ingredient Theo Chocolate uses is carefully chosen, not just for taste but for its commitment to organic and fair trade standards. The chocolate maker has worked to build strong relationships with the communities that grow its ingredients. This helps ensure sustainability and a higher quality of ingredients because the communities have the resources needed to source their goods. Therefore, Theo Organic Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate is not only delicious but is also made from ethically acquired ingredients, making it a pantry staple from Whole Foods.