The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Treat Worthy Of A Trip To Trader Joe's
From an elevated after-dinner treat with coffee, to movie nights when the snacks should be as flavorful as they are poppable, nothing hits like one of the absolute best Trader Joe's desserts: The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. TJ's also makes a milk chocolate version of its iconic peanut butter cups (which are even better than name-brand competitors like Reese's, by our count). But, the dark chocolate version brings something extra special to the "swalty" interplay, giving this treat even more richness and depth. These small-but-mighty cups have gained more than a few "attaboys" in various Tasting Table product roundups over the years. As we wrote in our collection of the 14 best Trader Joe's snacks for sweet and salty fans, TJ's fan-favorite dark chocolate peanut butter cups are all about the "super-salty interior and a sweet, chocolaty exterior," delivering "the perfect chocolate-to-peanut-butter ratio" due to their miniature size. They even appear on our list of the best Trader Joe's snacks of all time, taking an impressive third-place out of 50 products.
Attention to detail can often be overlooked when it comes to packaged candies. Not, however, in this case. These cups are made from slowly-roasted Virginia peanuts and high-quality cacao beans. We also appreciate that we can pronounce every single ingredient on the label, praise which cannot be said of many processed chocolate candy competitors. Best of all, a 16-ounce tub runs for just $5.99, a screaming value for a premium candy like choco PB cups.
A consistent fan favorite, and it's no mystery why
Inside, the peanut butter is creamy, salty, and not at all gritty, which marries well with the subtly-bitter sophistication from the dark chocolate. Mini, poppable, and happily preservative-free, these cups make for a grown-up snack that foodies can feel good about eating — and enjoying en masse, which (according to an onslaught of social media posts) seems to be a common modus operandi among fans.
A Reddit thread waxes, "Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Live up to the Hype. I know these are a fan favorite, but never got around to trying them [...] The depth of flavor, the satisfying snap paired with the luxurious peanut butter, the slight salty and bitter notes [...] these are not mere confections, but a perfect conjuration of deliciousness." The comments section is filled with similarly rave reviews, such as "I basically can't allow myself to keep them in the house because I will eat myself sick on these things," and "25% of my mass consists of these things."
Another post dedicated to TJ's dark chocolate peanut butter cups shares the enthusiasm: "I've been obsessed with these for weeks now. I just finished up my bucket a few days ago." The treat was even inducted into Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame – a heralded accolade awarded to products that consistently get mentioned in TJ's Customer Choice Awards –winning the Best Desserts/Sweets category.