The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Treat Worthy Of A Trip To Trader Joe's

From an elevated after-dinner treat with coffee, to movie nights when the snacks should be as flavorful as they are poppable, nothing hits like one of the absolute best Trader Joe's desserts: The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. TJ's also makes a milk chocolate version of its iconic peanut butter cups (which are even better than name-brand competitors like Reese's, by our count). But, the dark chocolate version brings something extra special to the "swalty" interplay, giving this treat even more richness and depth. These small-but-mighty cups have gained more than a few "attaboys" in various Tasting Table product roundups over the years. As we wrote in our collection of the 14 best Trader Joe's snacks for sweet and salty fans, TJ's fan-favorite dark chocolate peanut butter cups are all about the "super-salty interior and a sweet, chocolaty exterior," delivering "the perfect chocolate-to-peanut-butter ratio" due to their miniature size. They even appear on our list of the best Trader Joe's snacks of all time, taking an impressive third-place out of 50 products.

Attention to detail can often be overlooked when it comes to packaged candies. Not, however, in this case. These cups are made from slowly-roasted Virginia peanuts and high-quality cacao beans. We also appreciate that we can pronounce every single ingredient on the label, praise which cannot be said of many processed chocolate candy competitors. Best of all, a 16-ounce tub runs for just $5.99, a screaming value for a premium candy like choco PB cups.