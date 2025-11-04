The 16 Absolute Best Trader Joe's Desserts
When you have a craving for something sweet, Trader Joe's is undeniably one of the best places to go. With its assortment of frozen desserts, fresh bakery items, cookies, cakes, and candy, there's something to satisfy just about anyone's sweet tooth. But choosing between different Trader Joe's desserts can be a challenge, especially if you have yet to explore many of the chain's sweet offerings. We're here to help you narrow down your options a bit. After testing and reviewing a ton of different TJ's treats, we've selected what we believe to be the best of the best.
Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to enjoy after a long day of work or you're trying to find a quick and easy dessert to bring to a friend's dinner party, these picks have you covered. There's something for everyone. The next time you visit Trader Joe's, you might just want to try some of these delectable desserts.
All Butter Shortbread Sandwich Cookies with a Raspberry Filling
Trader Joe's cookie game is strong, so it's always tempting to try new varieties. However, one product that we go back to time and time again is TJ's All Butter Shortbread Sandwich Cookies with a Raspberry Filling. It starts with two rich and buttery shortbread cookies. While some shortbread cookies — especially store-bought ones — can be on the crumbly end of the spectrum, that's not what you get here. They're hard, yes, but they have some give to them, and the textural result is decadent.
In between those two shortbread cookies is a thin layer of raspberry jam. The result is sweet but not too sweet, with a subtle fruitiness that's not overpowering. These cookies are delicious on their own, of course, but we like them even better when they're enjoyed with a coffee (or dipped directly into the coffee, if you're feeling adventurous). That's why it's one of the Trader Joe's desserts you should definitely buy.
Mint Chip Ice Cream
In our ranking of nine different ice cream flavors from Trader Joe's, the Mint Chip Ice Cream came in second place. That's pretty impressive considering how polarizing mint chip ice cream can be, but we think it absolutely deserves its No. 2 spot. The base of the ice cream is light and refreshing, so it doesn't taste like you're eating spoonfuls of toothpaste, which we've experienced with so many other brands of mint chip ice cream.
There's also plenty of chocolate in this ice cream, which helps give it more body, since that mint base is so light. The chips are broken into small pieces, which offer a light crunch. It's nothing too different or creative, but rather, it's a basic freezer staple done especially well. For lovers of mint chocolate chip ice cream, this is a must-try product — and one of our all-time favorite desserts from Trader Joe's.
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
Let's face it: A lot of grocery store chocolate cakes are pretty bad. Often, they're way too sweet, come topped with way too much frosting, and even have an unpleasant, gritty texture that makes you want to stop eating after a few bites. Even though Trader Joe's doesn't have an in-store bakery like so many grocery stores do, it still sells one of the best store-bought cakes ever: the Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake. We actually consider it the very best chocolate dessert available at Trader Joe's, even after tasting a ton of other chocolate goodies from the brand.
This miniature cake is shockingly moist for a store-bought cake, with a richness that we'd normally only expect from a local bakery. The frosting is what really shines, though — it's quite sweet, but not overwhelmingly so, and its almost-sticky texture complements the moistness of the rich cake below. Plus, since it's so small, it's a great excuse to eat an entire cake by yourself. Is your mouth watering yet?
Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches
You know how it feels to go to your favorite ice cream shop and order a big scoop of ice cream, a brownie, and a coffee on the side? If not, it's an experience worth seeking out, but if you have, then you'll immediately understand the appeal of Trader Joe's Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches. You can get a plain old ice cream sandwich anywhere, but this specific combo of flavors is especially genius.
Instead of cookies holding the sandwich together, this ice cream sandwich is made with brownie crisps, which are basically thin, more rigid versions of brownies. Inside of those crisps rests a generous serving of coffee ice cream, which has a lovely, if subtle, bitterness. When the bitterness from the coffee ice cream and the sweetness from the brownie crisps come together, it's a dessert experience unlike any other. That's why we think it's one of the best frozen desserts at Trader Joe's.
Green Tea Mochi
Trader Joe's offers several mochi flavors for those who like to indulge in the texturally exciting dessert. When we tried six Trader Joe's mochi flavors and ranked them, the Green Tea Mochi easily surpassed all of the others. Why did it beat out the competition, you ask? First of all, the flavor complexity of the green tea made this variety stand apart from the others.
It has that signature green tea earthiness that some find unappealing but that others (like us) find quite appealing. There's also a subtle sweetness, but this is a rather restrained dessert that ultimately doesn't taste too sugary. The creaminess of this mochi gives it a smooth, pleasant texture that you won't necessarily find in the other mochi varieties available at the grocery chain. It's not for everyone, but if you're a green tea lover, it's absolutely worth trying.
Chocolate Lava Cakes
Chocolate lava cakes seem like a dessert from years past, from a time that was a bit simpler and perhaps a bit sweeter to boot. But at Trader Joe's, it's very much a dessert you can enjoy today, and you should, considering that we consider it one of the chain's best desserts. These chocolate cakes are filled with chocolate that, when heated, flows out of the cake, revealing a pool of liquid chocolate deliciousness. It's rich and decadent, and it's offered in the perfect serving size for post-dinner snacking.
This is the kind of cake that can be really tricky to make at home, which is why we appreciate the TJ's offering so much. They come frozen, so all you have to do is heat them in the oven (or even the microwave, which makes things even easier) until they're hot. Keep in mind that the chocolate inside is likely to be extremely hot when you first dig in, so make sure not to burn your tongue.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
If there's one classic chocolate candy we love, it has to be Reese's. The combination of rich, creamy chocolate and salty, savory peanut butter works exceptionally well together. You may assume that no other candy producer could work quite the same magic as Reese's, but that just means you've never tried Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. First of all, these include dark instead of milk chocolate, which gives the candy a slightly more bitter, sophisticated edge. Because they're not so sweet, it's easier to appreciate the salty peanut butter inside.
That peanut butter isn't just salty — it's also especially creamy, and it doesn't quite have the same grittiness as Reese's peanut butter does. The small size of these candies also gives them a really lovely texture, with the thick chocolate exterior crumbling into the sea of peanut butter within. The store also carries a milk chocolate variety, which is similarly delicious, albeit a bit sweeter than this version.
Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream
Not everyone is a fan of coffee ice cream, and we understand why — it's often quite bitter compared with more traditional ice cream flavors. But if you like the flavor of coffee, then you should get your hands on some of Trader Joe's Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream. This ice cream is made with a mixture of actual brewed Colombian coffee as well as ground French roasted Colombian coffee beans, which makes for an intense coffee flavor that you won't get with just any old coffee-flavored ice cream on grocery store shelves.
The dessert itself is quite creamy, without any of the iciness you might find in lower-quality ice cream brands. There's a subtle sweetness, but like so many of Trader Joe's other desserts, it's muted, offering a treat that won't overwhelm you with sugar after just a few bites. It's our favorite Trader Joe's ice cream flavor for good reason.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
You don't have to go all the way to a top-notch bakery in New York to get a taste of delicious babka. Just venture to your local Trader Joe's to pick up a package of its Chocolate Brooklyn Babka. If you've had the soft, twisted bread before, then you know that it's most often made with cinnamon, giving it a subtly sweet, warming flavor. But we love this ultra-chocolatey version that makes you feel like you're eating dessert when you're simply digging into a slice of bread. Yes, it's delicious for dessert, but we also like enjoying it alongside a cup of coffee for an indulgent weekend breakfast as well.
Packaged breads like this one sometimes taste stale or overly processed, but that's not what we've found with this particular loaf. It tastes moist and fresh, like you just picked it up from an actual bakery. Cut a slice for dessert after your dinner, then enjoy the leftovers the next morning for an unforgettable babka experience.
Mini Hold the Cone! Ice Cream Cones
You know those times when you're craving something sweet but you don't want to commit to a huge dessert? You can always grab a piece of candy or two, but we think that an ice cream cone is way more exciting. Perhaps this is the reason that Trader Joe's Mini Hold the Cone! Ice Cream Cones are so incredibly beloved. These tiny sweets pack the perfect, small serving of ice cream, a crunch from the cone, and a sweet, delicious creaminess within.
The chocolate chip variety is a solid option because the cone is chocolate, which adds more richness to the mix. Eat one (or two ... or three) the next time you need a sweet pick-me-up after dinner.
Danish Kringle
Out of all the baked goods you can try at Trader Joe's, the Danish Kringle is one of the priciest. That may lead you to skip it entirely and opt for a different kind of dessert from Trader Joe's many sweet offerings, but it's worth a try if you want a taste of one of the best desserts that the chain has to offer. Yes, it's kind of expensive, but this pastry is also pretty big, so it's perfect for sharing with several others. Since it is sweet, sharing is actually a good idea — otherwise, you might send yourself into an hours-long sugar coma that will have you camping out on the couch until you recover.
The puff pastry-like texture of this goodie is adorned with a flavorful filling that changes depending on the season. The fruitier flavors tend to be lighter, while seasonal offerings like pumpkin are a bit richer and heartier. It may not be quite as good as the Danish Kringle you'd get from your favorite local bakery, but for a grocery store-baked good, it's worth the price.
Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
If you like to snack on sweet treats from time to time, it's always a good idea to keep a bag of chocolate candy lying around. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a lot to choose from in that arena. Perhaps one of the best products to try, though, is the chain's Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters. These are basically just a hodgepodge of different sweet ingredients all combined in one, texturally interesting snack. In each "cluster," you'll find pieces of brownies, chocolate chip cookies, dark chocolate, pretzels, and caramel. It may sound a little overwhelming, but it's overwhelming in the best possible way.
There's a lot going on here, but the combination of salty and sweet ingredients works well together. Plus, the combination of crunchy pieces and sticky caramel, along with the smoothness of the chocolate, comes together beautifully. It may confuse your mouth for a few seconds, but that's why we consider it one of Trader Joe's best candies.
Brownie Truffle Baking Mix
We decided to rank a variety of boxed mixes at Trader Joe's, and the Brownie Truffle Baking Mix came in third place. It may not have nabbed the top position, but it did cement itself as one of the Trader Joe's dessert mixes we always like to keep on hand for late-night sweet treats or shareable sweet snacks to bring to dinner parties and other get-togethers. One of the things we love most about this mix is the fact that it comes together in just a few minutes. It doesn't feel like you're baking here — you just have to add in eggs and melted butter, mix it well, and then dump it into a pan to cook it in the oven. Even if baking isn't your thing, you'll be able to pull off these brownies.
Admittedly, there's not a lot that's particularly truffle-like about these brownies, but rather, we found that they're a relatively basic version of the dessert. That being said, it makes some seriously solid brownies, especially if you like them with a moist, fudgy interior.
Mango Mochi
Just because you're craving something sweet doesn't necessarily mean that you want chocolate. If you're looking for something that's on the fruitier end of the spectrum, you have to give Trader Joe's Mango Mochi a try. We consider it one of Trader Joe's best frozen foods under $5 — so it's not a dessert that's going to break the bank — for good reason. First of all, it has a lovely texture. It tastes like fresh mochi, with that taffy-like chewiness that makes you want to take another bite immediately.
But even better than the texture of this dessert is its bold, fruity flavor. It actually tastes like real mango, not a sad imitation of it. It's subtly sweet with a burst of tangy acidity that keeps things feeling fresh. It's delicious at any time of the year, but it's an especially nice treat when it's hot out and you're looking for a dessert that can help cool you down.
Way More Chocolate Chips Cookies
Wondering what the best cookies at Trader Joe's are? The chain grocery store stocks a surprisingly wide array of different cookies to choose from, so it can be tricky to know which variety is going to taste the best. Of course, everyone has different tastes, but if you love chocolate chip cookies, then you're going to understand why we think Trader Joe's Way More Chocolate Chips Cookies are the best of the bunch. These aren't your average chocolate chip cookies. Rather, they're way more packed with chocolate chips than you would normally expect cookies to be.
But there isn't so much chocolate that you don't feel like you're not eating a proper cookie. The cookie base itself has a nice texture that's halfway between chewy and crisp. Additionally, the small size of these cookies makes them ideal for a bite-sized sweet treat you can keep on hand anytime you need a nice little pick-me-up.
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies aren't the only cookies that Trader Joe's does well, though. If you're the kind of person who always gravitates toward desserts that feature both peanut butter and chocolate, then you're probably going to love TJ's Chocolate and Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies. The base of this cookie is essentially just an Oreo knockoff, with those two chocolate cookies housing a creamy filling. Instead of the traditional vanilla-flavored filling, though, you'll find that they're filled with a layer of rich peanut butter.
To make things even more delicious, Trader Joe's decided to cover these cookies with a peanut butter coating with a chocolate drizzle. This cookie tastes rich and decadent, and it honestly eclipses even the most interesting of Oreo flavors. It takes the second spot in our Trader Joe's cookie ranking, and we think that it more than deserves its spot amongst the best TJ's desserts.
Methodology
We selected these Trader Joe's desserts based on Tasting Table's own reviews and rankings of various dessert categories, using our own experience for supplemental decision-making. Of course, the rankings we pulled from are subjective, but we think they represent a broad understanding of the Trader Joe's dessert landscape as a whole. We aimed to include a wide variety of desserts, ranging from ice cream to box mixes and beyond.