The 16 Absolute Best Trader Joe's Desserts

When you have a craving for something sweet, Trader Joe's is undeniably one of the best places to go. With its assortment of frozen desserts, fresh bakery items, cookies, cakes, and candy, there's something to satisfy just about anyone's sweet tooth. But choosing between different Trader Joe's desserts can be a challenge, especially if you have yet to explore many of the chain's sweet offerings. We're here to help you narrow down your options a bit. After testing and reviewing a ton of different TJ's treats, we've selected what we believe to be the best of the best.

Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to enjoy after a long day of work or you're trying to find a quick and easy dessert to bring to a friend's dinner party, these picks have you covered. There's something for everyone. The next time you visit Trader Joe's, you might just want to try some of these delectable desserts.