7 Store-Bought Bakery Chocolate Cakes, Ranked

To start, the Bakery Chocolate Fudge Cake I bought in Albertons didn't look anywhere near as enticing as it did on the store's website. The frosting appears much darker and more chocolatey in the online photo, whereas the one I bought had a pale, almost reddish hue. Albertsons only had a single chocolate cake left when I arrived, and once it was all packaged and handed to me, the baker mentioned it would expire that day. If I were buying this for any other reason than this review I would have left it — who wants to eat stale cake? However, I was on a deadline and it would have to do. So, yes, the Albertsons cake was already five days old when I purchased it, which likely didn't help its chances in this ranking.

The cake itself tasted like chocolate this time, but it was very dry and crumbly — it definitely had the texture of a cake that's been sitting around for a few days. This one might have fared better if it were fresher, but it's hard to say, as the flavor wasn't particularly impressive. The frosting was thick and sweet but had a noticeably artificial taste, and while the ganache layer was an improvement, it wasn't enough to boost this cake in the rankings.